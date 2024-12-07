EarthNewspaper.com

Heading Toward WWIII (1:22:21)

Tucker Carlson Interviews Sergey Lavrov

https://rumble.com/v5wjmah-heading-toward-wwiii-tucker-carlson-interviews-sergey-lavrov.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Syria Riddle: How It May Turn Into The First BRICS War

The Global Majority should be on full alert. The Greater Idiblistan attack is part of a complex interconnected operation.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/12/04/the-syria-riddle-how-it-may-turn-into-the-first-brics-war



I Saw How Prayer Actually Changes Reality (NDE)

by The Afterlife (16:55)

https://rumble.com/v5w6ny5-i-saw-how-prayer-actually-changes-reality-nde-by-the-afterlife.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Military Weapons America Does Not Have But Russia Does

The US spends $1.51 trillion on its military every year. That would include not just the DOD but the money spent by 6 other agencies that cover the rest of our military spending.

by Video Rebel

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2024/12/04/military-weapons-america-does-not-have-but-russia-does



PornHub Is A Crime Scene (1:40:16)

Laila Mickelwait Exposes PornHub Execs Shocking Child Abuse Cover-Up

https://rumble.com/v5vujiw-pornhub-is-a-crime-scene-laila-mickelwait-exposes-pornhub-execs-shocking-ch.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Contract Assassination Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson: Whodunit And Why?

Is this really why UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shockingly assassinated by a seemingly contract killer in NYC?!

https://stateofthenation.info/?p=7273



The Stunt That Ended Buster Keaton’s Career (9:53)

by The Creators

https://rumble.com/v5wbcqt-the-stunt-that-ended-buster-keatons-career-by-the-creators.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



1984

A masterpiece of rebellion and imprisonment where war is peace freedom is slavery and Big Brother is watching. Thought Police, Big Brother, Orwellian - these words have entered our vocabulary because of George Orwell's classic dystopian novel 1984. The story of one man's Nightmare Odyssey as he pursues a forbidden love affair through a world ruled by warring states and a power structure that controls not only information but also individual thought and memory 1984 is a prophetic haunting tale More relevant than ever before 1984 exposes the worst crimes imaginable the destruction of truth freedom and individuality.

by George Orwell

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"I think all our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal means. If anybody can put on paper what our government and the American government and the Russian, Chinese, what they are actually trying to do, and what they think they're doing, I'd be very pleased to know what they think they're doing. I think they're all insane. But I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it."

John Lennon

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Attack On Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941

I compiled this article for my interview with Deanna Spingola on December 11, 2015.

There are dozens of resources at the end, including my interview with Deanna.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.Com/Mark-R-Elsis/Attack-On-Pearl-Harbor-December-7-1941-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Spingola Speaks Interviews Mark R. Elsis, December 11, 2015 )1:42:22)

Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis, about the attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the assassination of John Lennon.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NKLJk3p3OYm4



