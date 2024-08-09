EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

Over 5,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Lead Post

American Exceptionalism

Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare

by Mark R. Elsis, Published August 8, 2014 (49 Pages)

http://AmericanExceptionalism.net



Video Of The Day

ACH (2391) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of Conspiracies And Cover-Ups (1:01:37)

https://rumble.com/v5a9rjp-ach-2391-dr.-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-conspiracies-and-cover-ups.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



'Rip Off A Leg Or Two': Undercover Video Exposes How Planned Parenthood Harvests Baby Organs (Text and Video)

Planned Parenthood fought for eight years to prevent the release of the Center for Medical Progress' newest video, which sheds even more light on the abortion industry's callousness about dismembering living babies and flouting federal law.

by Calvin Freiburger

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/rip-off-a-leg-or-two-undercover-video-exposes-how-planned-parenthood-harvests-baby-organs



The Abandonment Of Posts In The Overwatch Building Is Difficult To Accept (45:59)

To paraphrase Sherlock Holmes, once you’ve run out of ways to make excuses based on rank incompetence, you are left with less savory explanations. The timeline of how the precise gap was left that Crooks perfectly exploited repels the mind. It’s unbelievable.

by Chris Martenson, PhD

https://rumble.com/v5a33ph-peak-prosperity.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Allowing Two Million Gazans To Starve ‘May Be Moral’ – Israeli Minister

Bezalel Smotrich has complained that it’s impossible to wage war in today’s global reality

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/602331-israeli-minister-starving-gazans



Walz Harms Babies And Minors Worse Than Govts Treat Murderers And Rapists (22:35)

Babies viable enough to survive attempted abortion — murdered in greater numbers than the most prolific state execute murderers. Walz’s contribution was to cover up the reporting.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v5a4kas-walz-harms-babies-and-minors-worse-than-govts-treat-murderers-and-rapists.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Former Israeli PM Threatens U.S. Will Get ‘A Re-Run Of 9-11’ If It Doesn’t Fight Israel’s Wars

The US will “get a re-run of 9-11” if it doesn’t fight Israel’s wars with Iran and its allies, according to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

by Chris Menahan

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64586



Quote Of The Day

"The way people speak of those in power, calling their commands "laws," referring to disobedience to them as a "crime," and so on, implies the right of "government" to rule, and a corresponding obligation on the part of its subjects to obey. Without the right to "rule," there is no need to call the entity "government," and all the politicians and their mercenaries become utterly indistinguishable from a giant organized crime syndicate, their "laws" no more valid than the threats of muggers and carjackers."

Larken Rose

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

The Crowhouse

The pen-name Max Igan that I have become known by is a combination of my middle name and my sons’ middle name. As a matter of interest, Igan is the original Irish spelling of the name Ian, and no, I do not have any Irish roots, we just liked the name. :) I decided upon the name Max Igan as my pen-name and internet identity as a tribute to my son and as a dedication to him. Any and all work I have done on the internet I have done mainly for him, first and foremost.

https://TheCrowhouse.com



Trump Assassination Attempt

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Archive

Over 33,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts

have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



Memes

Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,600 archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis