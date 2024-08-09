August 9, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
Lead Post: American Exceptionalism by Mark R. Elsis and Video Of The Day: ACH (2391) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of Conspiracies And Cover-Ups (1:01:37)
Lead Post
American Exceptionalism
Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis, Published August 8, 2014 (49 Pages)
http://AmericanExceptionalism.net
Video Of The Day
ACH (2391) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of Conspiracies And Cover-Ups (1:01:37)
https://rumble.com/v5a9rjp-ach-2391-dr.-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-conspiracies-and-cover-ups.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
'Rip Off A Leg Or Two': Undercover Video Exposes How Planned Parenthood Harvests Baby Organs (Text and Video)
Planned Parenthood fought for eight years to prevent the release of the Center for Medical Progress' newest video, which sheds even more light on the abortion industry's callousness about dismembering living babies and flouting federal law.
by Calvin Freiburger
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/rip-off-a-leg-or-two-undercover-video-exposes-how-planned-parenthood-harvests-baby-organs
The Abandonment Of Posts In The Overwatch Building Is Difficult To Accept (45:59)
To paraphrase Sherlock Holmes, once you’ve run out of ways to make excuses based on rank incompetence, you are left with less savory explanations. The timeline of how the precise gap was left that Crooks perfectly exploited repels the mind. It’s unbelievable.
by Chris Martenson, PhD
https://rumble.com/v5a33ph-peak-prosperity.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Allowing Two Million Gazans To Starve ‘May Be Moral’ – Israeli Minister
Bezalel Smotrich has complained that it’s impossible to wage war in today’s global reality
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/602331-israeli-minister-starving-gazans
Walz Harms Babies And Minors Worse Than Govts Treat Murderers And Rapists (22:35)
Babies viable enough to survive attempted abortion — murdered in greater numbers than the most prolific state execute murderers. Walz’s contribution was to cover up the reporting.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v5a4kas-walz-harms-babies-and-minors-worse-than-govts-treat-murderers-and-rapists.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Former Israeli PM Threatens U.S. Will Get ‘A Re-Run Of 9-11’ If It Doesn’t Fight Israel’s Wars
The US will “get a re-run of 9-11” if it doesn’t fight Israel’s wars with Iran and its allies, according to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
by Chris Menahan
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64586
