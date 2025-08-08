August 8, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Israel Hides 10,000 IDF Deaths by The CJ Werleman Show (12:44)
Hiroshima To Gaza: Is Israel Using Nuclear Blackmail, Including Against The US? by Sam Husseini, and The Hundred Years’ War On Palestine By Rashid Khalidi by Palestine Bookshelf (25:12)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
41,020 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com