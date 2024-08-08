EarthNewspaper.com

Israel's Admission That It Targeted A Journalist Exposes Crude Attempt To Control War Narrative

Ismail Al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami Al-Refee were observing the conflict-zone-reporting best practice, as they motored back from their assignment on the last day of July.

by Tim Dawson

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20240807-israels-admission-that-it-targeted-a-journalist-exposes-crude-attempt-to-control-war-narrative



Debunking “Ancient Israel”(29:21)

by GDF

https://rumble.com/v5a52z9-debunking-ancient-israel-by-gdf.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



As War Widens, US Assets Become Easy Targets

US economic and military interests across West Asia could come under direct fire as Israel’s aggressions drag Washington into a region-wide escalation.

by Mohamad Hasan Sweidan

https://thecradle.co/articles/as-war-widens-us-assets-become-easy-targets



Israel’s Unhinged Assassinations Are A Threat To Global Security

Israel’s assassination of a Hezbollah leader in Beirut, followed shortly after by the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Hanniyeh in Tehran, represent unhinged military operations which were undoubtedly green-lit by the United States.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/israel-assassination-global-threat



Audio Analysis Is Most Consistent Two Shooters At Trump Rally (31:00)

by Chris Martenson, PhD

https://rumble.com/v59u219-audio-analysis-is-most-consistent-two-shooters-at-trump-rally-peak-prosperi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Women Of Mass Destruction

Nuclearizing the battle between the sexes

by Donald Jeffries

https://donaldjeffries.substack.com/p/women-of-mass-destruction



"A common and natural result of an undue respect for law is that you may see a file of soldiers, colonel, captain, corporal, privates, powder-monkeys, and all marching in admirable order over hill and dale to the wars, against their wills, ay, against their common sense and consciences, which makes it very steep marching indeed, and produces a palpitation of the heart. They have no doubt that it is a damnable business in which they are concerned; they are all peaceably inclined. Now, what are they? Men at all? Or small movable forts and magazines, at the service of some unscrupulous man in power?"

Henry David Thoreau

Peter St Onge

My name’s Peter St Onge. I’m an economist at the Heritage Foundation, a Fellow at the Mises Institute, a former MBA professor, and an ex-bartender. I started writing this newsletter in 2021 to try and cut through the BS and talk about what’s really happening to our economy and to our freedoms.

Trump Assassination Attempt

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



