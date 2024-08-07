August 7, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
Philippe Petit On His Twin Towers Walk, 50 Years Later (5:55) and Philippe Petit Tightrope Between The Towers (16:08)
Video Of The Day
Philippe Petit On His Twin Towers Walk, 50 Years Later (5:55)
by CBS News Sunday Morning
https://rumble.com/v5a0hub-philippe-petit-on-his-twin-towers-walk-50-years-later.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Philippe Petit Tightrope Between The Towers (16:08)
by American Experience
https://rumble.com/v5a0oyd-philippe-petit-tightrope-between-the-towers.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
August 7, 1974 – Philippe Petit is a French high-wire artist who gained fame for his high-wire walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, on the morning of August 7, 1974 as well as his high wire walk between the towers of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, 1971. For his unauthorized feat 417 metres (1,368 feet) above the ground – which he referred to as “le coup” – he rigged a 200-kilogram (440-pound) cable and used a custom-made 8-metre (26-foot) long, 25-kilogram (55-pound) balancing pole. He performed for 45 minutes, making eight passes along the wire. The following week, he celebrated his 25th birthday. All charges were dismissed in exchange for him doing a performance in Central Park for children. Philippe Petit is known for his work on The Walk (2015), Man on Wire (2008) and Mondo (1995).
Jean-Louis Blondeau Photography Of August 7, 1974 (Slideshow)
https://jlblondeau.com/en/detail/91.html
From 1971 to 1975, I attended the oldest Catholic High School in the United States, La Salle Academy, in the Bowery section of Manhattan. While there, I was on the varsity track team. Many of our runs were down to Battery Park (the Southernmost tip of Manhattan). On them, we would go right by the still being built World Trade Center complex. This area was known for the gusty and swirling winds coming off New York Harbor. I could only imagine what the winds were like being 1,368 feet up walking a high-wire. For this reason, when I first heard of Philippe Petit doing this on August 7, 1974, I couldn't believe it.
Bravo Philippe Petit.
Mark R. Elsis
“The Movement Is Winning.”: Polling Shows Drop In Support For Free Speech
The most alarming finding may be that only 54 percent of students believe that colleges should “allow students to be exposed to all types of speech even if they may find it offensive or biased.” That figure stood at 78 percent in 2016.
by Jonathan Turley
https://jonathanturley.org/2024/08/02/the-movement-is-winning-polling-shows-drop-in-support-for-free-speech
Kamala’s New Running Mate Tim Walz Offered Teens Chance To Win $100,000 Scholarship For Taking COVID Jab
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gained notoriety in 2021 when he announced that teens in his state who took the COVID shot would get the chance to win a $100,000 scholarship to a Minnesota college. Last year Walz signed into Minnesota law a ‘right’ to abortion until birth.
by Doug Mainwaring
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/kamalas-new-running-mate-tim-walz-offered-teens-chance-to-win-100k-scholarship-for-taking-covid-jab
After Life (8:58)
by Graham Hancock
https://rumble.com/v59vu0b-after-life-by-graham-hancock.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
X, Rumble File Lawsuit Against Pro-Demonetization Advertiser Cartel
by Cindy Harper
https://reclaimthenet.org/x-rumble-file-lawsuit-against-pro-demonetization-advertiser-cartel
It’s Weird To See A Retired General Scotch A Plea Bargain
by Jacob G. Hornberger
https://www.fff.org/2024/08/05/its-weird-to-see-a-retired-general-scotch-a-plea-bargain
