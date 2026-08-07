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The Entire History Of Iran In 11 Minutes (10:57)

World history has never seen another civilization like Iran. Over the last 5,000 years, empires led by Alexander the Great, the Romans, the Arab Caliphate, and the Mongol Empire all tried to conquer Persia. Yet every invasion ended the same way: Iran survived, and its conquerors slowly became Persian. This documentary explores the complete history of Iran (Persia), from the ancient civilization of Elam, Cyrus the Great, the Achaemenid Empire, and Zoroastrianism, to the Parthian and Sassanid Empires, the Islamic conquest, the Mongol invasions, the Safavid dynasty, and modern Iran. Discover how Persian culture shaped religions, influenced world civilization, survived every empire, and why the world stopped calling the country Persia and began calling it Iran. This video is based on archaeological discoveries, historical sources, and academic research. We help bring ancient history to life while remaining faithful to the historical record.

by Genius History

https://rumble.com/v7dthmc-the-entire-history-of-iran-in-11-minutes-by-genius-history.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



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