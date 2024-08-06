EarthNewspaper.com

Lead Post

Truman’s A-Bomb Announcement Set ‘Hiroshima Narrative’ To This Day

Final misleading edits on eve of bombing, 79 years ago

by Greg Mitchell

https://original.antiwar.com/greg-mitchell/2024/08/05/trumans-a-bomb-announcement-set-hiroshima-narrative-to-this-day



Video Of The Day

After Life (8:58)

by Graham Hancock

https://rumble.com/v59vu0b-after-life-by-graham-hancock.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Apocalypse Now Or Later?

What The Stock Market Collapse Means And What The Fed Fears Most

The American economy is too financialized to withstand any sustained drop in asset prices

by Henry Johnston

https://www.rt.com/business/602204-stock-market-crash-apocalypse



Only US Soldier ‘Punished’ For My Lai Massacre Passes Away At Age 80 (6:15)

William Calley Jr., the only US soldier punished (if 3 years of house arrest can even be considered punishment) for the My Lai massacre, has passed away. Let’s recall the horrors committed by the American army in Vietnam.

by RT

https://rumble.com/v59scyl-only-us-soldier-punished-for-my-lai-massacre-passes-away-at-age-80.html



Aborting Abortion

Exposing The Liberal Lie

by Brian Wilson

https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/aborting-abortion



GMO: Seeds Of Destruction (1:53:28)

Lecture by F. William Engdahl

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VSt2t5jN90X1



Quote Of The Day

"Medicine undermines health not only through direct aggression against individuals but also through the impact of its social organization on the total milieu. When medical damage to individual health is produced by a sociopolitical mode of transmission, I will speak of "social iatrogenesis," a term designating all impairments to health that are due precisely to those socio-economic transformations which have been made attractive, possible, or necessary by the institutional shape health care has taken."

Ivan Illich, Medical Nemesis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Global Research

The Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) is an independent research and media organization based in Montreal. The CRG is a registered non-profit organization in the province of Quebec, Canada. CRG publishes news articles, commentary, background research and analysis on a broad range of issues, focusing on social, political, economic, cultural, strategic and environmental issues.

https://GlobalResearch.ca



Trump Assassination Attempt

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



