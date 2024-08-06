August 6, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
Lead News: Truman’s A-Bomb Announcement Set ‘Hiroshima Narrative’ To This Day by Greg Mitchell | Video Of The Day: After Life by Graham Hancock (8:58)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Over 5,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Lead Post
Truman’s A-Bomb Announcement Set ‘Hiroshima Narrative’ To This Day
Final misleading edits on eve of bombing, 79 years ago
by Greg Mitchell
https://original.antiwar.com/greg-mitchell/2024/08/05/trumans-a-bomb-announcement-set-hiroshima-narrative-to-this-day
Video Of The Day
After Life (8:58)
by Graham Hancock
https://rumble.com/v59vu0b-after-life-by-graham-hancock.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Apocalypse Now Or Later?
What The Stock Market Collapse Means And What The Fed Fears Most
The American economy is too financialized to withstand any sustained drop in asset prices
by Henry Johnston
https://www.rt.com/business/602204-stock-market-crash-apocalypse
Only US Soldier ‘Punished’ For My Lai Massacre Passes Away At Age 80 (6:15)
William Calley Jr., the only US soldier punished (if 3 years of house arrest can even be considered punishment) for the My Lai massacre, has passed away. Let’s recall the horrors committed by the American army in Vietnam.
by RT
https://rumble.com/v59scyl-only-us-soldier-punished-for-my-lai-massacre-passes-away-at-age-80.html
Aborting Abortion
Exposing The Liberal Lie
by Brian Wilson
https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/aborting-abortion
GMO: Seeds Of Destruction (1:53:28)
Lecture by F. William Engdahl
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VSt2t5jN90X1
Quote Of The Day
"Medicine undermines health not only through direct aggression against individuals but also through the impact of its social organization on the total milieu. When medical damage to individual health is produced by a sociopolitical mode of transmission, I will speak of "social iatrogenesis," a term designating all impairments to health that are due precisely to those socio-economic transformations which have been made attractive, possible, or necessary by the institutional shape health care has taken."
Ivan Illich, Medical Nemesis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Global Research
The Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) is an independent research and media organization based in Montreal. The CRG is a registered non-profit organization in the province of Quebec, Canada. CRG publishes news articles, commentary, background research and analysis on a broad range of issues, focusing on social, political, economic, cultural, strategic and environmental issues.
https://GlobalResearch.ca
Trump Assassination Attempt
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Archive
Over 33,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts
have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Memes
Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,600 archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis