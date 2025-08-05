August 5, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Exposing Tucker Carlson by Nicholas J. Fuentes (2:32:42)
The Fall Of The Israel Lobby—And Christian Zionism—Has Begun by Chuck Baldwin, and Ben-Gvir Leads Israeli Settlers In Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound For Provocative Prayers (3:18)
Exposing Tucker Carlson (2:32:42)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6x5kju-exposing-tucker-carlson-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Fall Of The Israel Lobby—And Christian Zionism—Has Begun
My homily last Sunday was entitled The False Doctrine Of Christian Zionism Is Starting To Fall Apart.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Fall-Of-The-Israel-Lobby-And-Christian-Zionism-Has-Begun-by-Chuck-Baldwin
Ben-Gvir Leads Israeli Settlers In Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound For Provocative Prayers (3:18)
by Al Jazeera
https://rumble.com/v6x3v12-ben-gvir-leads-israeli-settlers-in-storming-al-aqsa-mosque-compound-for-pro.html
China Chokes Western Defense Supply With Minerals Stranglehold
China is restricting supplies of critical minerals to Western defense firms, delaying production and forcing them to seek alternatives in other markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources at the companies.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/china-chokes-western-defense-supply-with-minerals-stranglehold---reports-1122549070.html
Starve Away (2:41)
Song by Jesse Welles and Video by BuelahMan's Revolt
https://substack.com/inbox/post/169996123
How Oligarchs Steal America’s Public Lands
And how they proceed to destroy it
Trump eliminated the estate tax on farmers this week. This is a huge boost for their survival and the celebration in every township and county will go on for years.
by Elizabeth Nickson
https://elizabethnickson.substack.com/p/how-oligarchs-steal-americas-public
Palestinian Boy Shot Dead Seeking Food At Controversial GHF Aid Site, Family Left Grieving (3:17)
by Al Jazeera
https://rumble.com/v6x28bm-palestinian-boy-shot-dead-seeking-food-at-controversial-ghf-aid-site-family.html
Russia Captures Active-Duty NATO Military Officers And Intel Agent In Ukraine
Special forces of the Russian Federation have captured several NATO officers in Ukraine. This is the first real-life proof that NATO itself is actively waging war against Russia.
by Hal Turner
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/bulletin-russia-captures-active-duty-nato-military-officers-and-intel-agent-in-ukraine
They Screamed Nuclear Threat - Iran Proposed A Brilliant Twist Instead (15:18)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6x3cu8-they-screamed-nuclear-threat-iran-proposed-a-brilliant-twist-instead.html
The Architecture Of Control: How Humanity Built Its Own Prison
A Monograph – Based on the research of esc
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-architecture-of-control-how-humanity
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
“Trump should not think that the video archive of his past immoralities is only in the hands of Mossad.”
Dmitry Medvedev, response to Trump's repositioning of 2 nuclear submarines towards Russia.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
The Eastern Front: Memoirs Of A Waffen SS Volunteer, 1941-1945
A gripping first-person memoir of soldierly sacrifice, heroism and fierce combat against numerically superior Soviet forces during World War II, by a charismatic Belgian writer and politician turned Waffen SS front-line infantryman.
by Leon Degrelle
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
The Enigma Of The Führer (31:45)
by Léon Degrelle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r5Sj9RNFcCu5
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
