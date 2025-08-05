EarthNewspaper.com

Exposing Tucker Carlson (2:32:42)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6x5kju-exposing-tucker-carlson-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Fall Of The Israel Lobby—And Christian Zionism—Has Begun

My homily last Sunday was entitled The False Doctrine Of Christian Zionism Is Starting To Fall Apart.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Fall-Of-The-Israel-Lobby-And-Christian-Zionism-Has-Begun-by-Chuck-Baldwin



Ben-Gvir Leads Israeli Settlers In Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound For Provocative Prayers (3:18)

by Al Jazeera

https://rumble.com/v6x3v12-ben-gvir-leads-israeli-settlers-in-storming-al-aqsa-mosque-compound-for-pro.html



China Chokes Western Defense Supply With Minerals Stranglehold

China is restricting supplies of critical minerals to Western defense firms, delaying production and forcing them to seek alternatives in other markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources at the companies.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/china-chokes-western-defense-supply-with-minerals-stranglehold---reports-1122549070.html



Starve Away (2:41)

Song by Jesse Welles and Video by BuelahMan's Revolt

https://substack.com/inbox/post/169996123



How Oligarchs Steal America’s Public Lands

And how they proceed to destroy it

Trump eliminated the estate tax on farmers this week. This is a huge boost for their survival and the celebration in every township and county will go on for years.

by Elizabeth Nickson

https://elizabethnickson.substack.com/p/how-oligarchs-steal-americas-public



Palestinian Boy Shot Dead Seeking Food At Controversial GHF Aid Site, Family Left Grieving (3:17)

by Al Jazeera

https://rumble.com/v6x28bm-palestinian-boy-shot-dead-seeking-food-at-controversial-ghf-aid-site-family.html



Russia Captures Active-Duty NATO Military Officers And Intel Agent In Ukraine

Special forces of the Russian Federation have captured several NATO officers in Ukraine. This is the first real-life proof that NATO itself is actively waging war against Russia.

by Hal Turner

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/bulletin-russia-captures-active-duty-nato-military-officers-and-intel-agent-in-ukraine



They Screamed Nuclear Threat - Iran Proposed A Brilliant Twist Instead (15:18)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6x3cu8-they-screamed-nuclear-threat-iran-proposed-a-brilliant-twist-instead.html



The Architecture Of Control: How Humanity Built Its Own Prison

A Monograph – Based on the research of esc

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-architecture-of-control-how-humanity



“Trump should not think that the video archive of his past immoralities is only in the hands of Mossad.”

Dmitry Medvedev, response to Trump's repositioning of 2 nuclear submarines towards Russia.

The Eastern Front: Memoirs Of A Waffen SS Volunteer, 1941-1945

A gripping first-person memoir of soldierly sacrifice, heroism and fierce combat against numerically superior Soviet forces during World War II, by a charismatic Belgian writer and politician turned Waffen SS front-line infantryman.

by Leon Degrelle

The Enigma Of The Führer (31:45)

by Léon Degrelle

https://www.bitchute.com/video/r5Sj9RNFcCu5



