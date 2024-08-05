EarthNewspaper.com

Lead Post

Israel’s Rule Of Law

It Exists Only For Jews

by Philip Giraldi

https://cnionline.org/israels-rule-of-law



Video Of The Day

AI Robots 2024 Updates (1:08:57)

by AI Revolution

https://rumble.com/v59qvdw-ai-robots-2024-updates-by-ai-revolution.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Netanyahu, And The Terrorist Zionists And U.S. Government, Should Be Damned!

Zionist Israel is a terrorist state bent on genocide, warmongering, total destruction of peoples and cultures, and control and destruction of the U.S. and Middle East.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://www.garydbarnett.com/netanyahu-and-the-terrorist-zionists-and-u-s-government-should-be-damned



Archbishop Viganò Gives Message Calling Out Enemies Of The Church (11:27)

https://rumble.com/v59n723-archbishop-vigan-gives-message-calling-out-enemies-of-the-church.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Law Defined

And if I don't see the monstrosity, I must pray,

As often urged, full fifteen Mysteries a day!

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

https://stmarcelinitiative.org/law-defined



Whatever It Takes (21:16)

by Neil Oliver

https://rumble.com/v59kz7p-whatever-it-takes-by-neil-oliver.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Parallel Coups 1 Of 2: The Blood Of The King

The Failed Attempt On Trump

by Kulak

https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/parallel-coups-1-of-2-the-blood-of



Tucker Carlson Interviews Dr. Ben Carson (1:43:27)

https://rumble.com/v59i099-tucker-carlson-interviews-dr.-ben-carson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quote Of The Day

"Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance."

H. L. Mencken

Website Of The Day

David Stockman’s Contra Corner

David Stockman is the ultimate Washington insider turned iconoclast. He began his career in Washington as a young man and quickly rose through the ranks of the Republican Party to become the Director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan. After leaving the White House, Stockman had a 20-year career on Wall Street.

https://DavidStockmansContraCorner.com



Trump Assassination Attempt

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



