August 5, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
Lead News: Israel’s Rule Of Law by Philip Giraldi | Video Of The Day: AI Robots 2024 Updates by AI Revolution
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Lead Post
Israel’s Rule Of Law
It Exists Only For Jews
by Philip Giraldi
https://cnionline.org/israels-rule-of-law
Video Of The Day
AI Robots 2024 Updates (1:08:57)
by AI Revolution
https://rumble.com/v59qvdw-ai-robots-2024-updates-by-ai-revolution.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Netanyahu, And The Terrorist Zionists And U.S. Government, Should Be Damned!
Zionist Israel is a terrorist state bent on genocide, warmongering, total destruction of peoples and cultures, and control and destruction of the U.S. and Middle East.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://www.garydbarnett.com/netanyahu-and-the-terrorist-zionists-and-u-s-government-should-be-damned
Archbishop Viganò Gives Message Calling Out Enemies Of The Church (11:27)
https://rumble.com/v59n723-archbishop-vigan-gives-message-calling-out-enemies-of-the-church.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Law Defined
And if I don't see the monstrosity, I must pray,
As often urged, full fifteen Mysteries a day!
by Bishop Richard N. Williamson
https://stmarcelinitiative.org/law-defined
Whatever It Takes (21:16)
by Neil Oliver
https://rumble.com/v59kz7p-whatever-it-takes-by-neil-oliver.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Parallel Coups 1 Of 2: The Blood Of The King
The Failed Attempt On Trump
by Kulak
https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/parallel-coups-1-of-2-the-blood-of
Tucker Carlson Interviews Dr. Ben Carson (1:43:27)
https://rumble.com/v59i099-tucker-carlson-interviews-dr.-ben-carson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Quote Of The Day
"Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance."
H. L. Mencken
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Featured Videos
Archbishop Viganò Gives Message Calling Out Enemies Of The Church (11:27)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Featured Music
The Kinks (40 Posts)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Featured Archive
Assassinations archive with 426 posts.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive
Website Of The Day
David Stockman’s Contra Corner
David Stockman is the ultimate Washington insider turned iconoclast. He began his career in Washington as a young man and quickly rose through the ranks of the Republican Party to become the Director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan. After leaving the White House, Stockman had a 20-year career on Wall Street.
https://DavidStockmansContraCorner.com
Trump Assassination Attempt
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Archive
Over 33,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts
have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Memes
Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,600 archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis