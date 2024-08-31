August 31, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 700 Posts Published And Archived In August.
Rediscovering Ancient Civilizations Shawn Ryan Interviews Randall Carlson (2:59:43) and SynthWorld Apostasy by Simplicius (Text and Videos)
Video Of The Day
Rediscovering Ancient Civilizations (2:59:43)
Shawn Ryan Interviews Randall Carlson
https://rumble.com/v5d3bkt-rediscovering-ancient-civilizations-shawn-ryan-interviews-randall-carlson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
SynthWorld Apostasy (Text and Videos)
More and more society around us resembles a synthetic confection of passionless artifice. Everywhere you look, our reality is manipulated with all the modern tricks of the trade, straight off the innovation line. AI has yet to sport its first coat of paint, and it’s already being put through its paces in fashioning a Potemkin reality around us to keep the moldering real one from showing its liver spots.
by Simplicius
https://darkfutura.substack.com/p/synthworld-apostasy
“We Told Israel, ‘Look, If You Guys Have To Go, We’re Behind You All The Way’”
America is trapped by its 'ironclad', unqualified military support for Israel - which offers Netanyahu ample room for manoeuvre.
by Alastair Crooke
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/08/30/we-told-israel-look-if-you-guys-have-to-go-were-behind-you-all-the-way
Did The Space Age Begin On A Lie? (28:44)
by Truthstream Media
https://rumble.com/v5d1fvx-did-the-space-age-begin-on-a-lie-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Iran Urges Elimination Of Atomic Weapons, End To Nuclear Tests
Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva has called on the international community to work towards ending nuclear tests and eliminating atomic weapons.
by Press TV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/08/30/732332/Iran--elimination-of-atomic-weapons
Kamala And The Deadly Perils Of Sham Idealism
As the presidential race enters the final stretch, politicians are recycling the usual cons to make people believe this election will be different. At last week’s Democratic National Convention, sham idealism had a starring role, accompanied by ritual denunciations of cynicism.
by Jim Bovard
https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/kamala-and-the-deadly-perils-of-sham-idealism
ACH 2410 What Appears To Be A Government's Failure Is Actually A New World Order Coup Of The Nation (1:06:21)
https://rumble.com/v5cy9n9-ach-2410-what-appears-to-be-a-governments-failure-is-actually-a-new-world-o.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
August 29, 1949: The Day America’s Monopoly On Nuclear Weapons Came To An End
75 years ago today, the USSR tested its first atomic weapon, becoming the second country in the world after the United States to master the fearsome technology. Sputnik explores the Soviet atomic bomb's development, its military and geopolitical significance, and some of the long-held myths surrounding the project.
by Ilya Tsukanov
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/august-29-1949-the-day-americas-monopoly-on-nuclear-weapons-came-to-an-end-1119949308.html
The Mother Of All Housing Bubbles
America’s bubblicious economy will soon hit another milestone of sorts—-the $50 trillion mark with respect to the market value of owner-occupied residential real estate. At the present moment, this figure (purple line) stands at $46 trillion (Q1 2024), which is nearly 2X its pre-crisis level of $24 trillion in Q4 2006.
by David Stockman
https://internationalman.com/articles/david-stockman-on-the-mother-of-all-housing-bubbles
Quote Of The Day
“I live on the planet Crazy in the solar system of Delusion in the galaxy of Insanity.”
Steven Magee
Trump Assassination Attempt
Hundreds of posts have been published.
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
