Lead Post

Iodine

On Cancer, IQ, Hormones, Fertility, Bromides, Fluoride and plenty more. Plus, another free Interactive Book Summary.

Iodine deficiency in the first years of life leads to what is known as cretinism, an extreme form of intelligence reduction or mental underdevelopment. According to an article published in 2017, more than 300 million children worldwide are not developing to their full mental potential due to iodine deficiency alone.

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/iodine



Video Of The Day

ACH (2410) Dr. Peter Hammond - What Appears To Be A Government’s Failure Is Actually A New World Order Coup Of The Nation (1:06:21)

https://rumble.com/v5cy9n9-ach-2410-what-appears-to-be-a-governments-failure-is-actually-a-new-world-o.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israeli Army Sets Up New Position To Control Gaza ‘For Years To Come’: Report

The position will be assumed by Israeli officer Elad Goren and will deal with ‘day-to-day’ civilian and security matters in Gaza

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/israeli-army-sets-up-new-position-to-control-gaza-for-years-to-come-report



Hezbollah Retaliation And Trump’s Zionist Dream Team Formation (19:02)

My reports for yesterday’s UK Column News. My first report covers the first stage of Hezbollah’s retaliation for the Zionist assassination of senior commander Fouad Shukr in the Beirut southern suburbs in July. My second report is probably going to upset the Trumpwashers who appear to be twisting facts into knots to avoid the very clear (for me) Zionist club that is being created to help Trump win the elections this year – there is not one member of his dream team that is not a staunch supporter of Israel and a genocide denier. I will be writing a full report on the damage Trump did during his last Presidency, much of it in the West Asia region, in particular to Syria.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/hezbollah-retaliation-and-trumps



US, Russian Deputy Envoys Have Heated Exchange At UN Security Council Over Gaza Ceasefire

The deputy representatives of the US and Russian missions to the United Nations engaged in an argument at the UN Security Council meeting over which of their countries is doing a better job at trying to resolve the conflict in Gaza, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/us-russian-deputy-envoys-have-heated-exchange-at-un-security-council-over-gaza-ceasefire-1119955985.html



Greatest Economy Ever

How so much debt is eventually written off is the most important financial story of our era. It is a story in which gold is likely to play a leading role. But not many people want to think about it.

by Bill Bonner and Dan Denning

https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/greatest-economy-ever



Conclusive Evidence The Shroud Of Turin Is Authentic (46:35)

by Father Robert Spitzer

https://rumble.com/v5ctgst-conclusive-evidence-the-shroud-of-turin-is-authentic-by-father-robert-spitz.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Government Will Stop You Leaving

During the final years of Sunak’s communist government in Britain, immigrants were flooding into the country in their millions. Most came looking for free money, free housing and free everything else.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/stopyouleaving.htm



Human Oversight Of AI Systems May Not Be As Effective As We Think — Especially When It Comes To Warfare

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more powerful – even being used in warfare – there’s an urgent need for governments, tech companies and international bodies to ensure it’s safe.

by Mark Tsagas

https://theconversation.com/human-oversight-of-ai-systems-may-not-be-as-effective-as-we-think-especially-when-it-comes-to-warfare-230322



Illusion Of Freedom Under The Largest Government In History (33:31)

With the largest government in history controlling almost every aspect of our lives, it’s time to ask: are we truly free, or just told we are? In this episode, we’re pulling back the curtain to reveal the uncomfortable truth.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5cdbal-illusion-of-freedom-under-the-largest-government-in-history.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



"Once the government reclaims the power to create money from the banks, it will no longer need to sell its bonds to investors. It will not even need to levy income taxes... government-issued money would actually be less inflationary than the system we have now; and it is precisely because power and money corrupt that money creation needs to be done by a public body, exercised in full view and with full accountability... what has allowed government to be corrupted today is that it is actually run by the money cartel. Big business holds all the cards, because its affiliated banks have monopolized the business of issuing and lending the national money supply, a function the Constitution delegated solely to Congress."

Ellen Brown

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Web Of Debt with Ellen Brown

Ellen Brown is the founder of the Public Banking Institute and the author of a dozen books and hundreds of articles. She developed her research skills as an attorney practicing civil litigation in Los Angeles. In the best-selling Web of Debt (2007, 2012), she turned those skills to an analysis of the Federal Reserve and “the money trust,” showing how this private cartel has usurped the power to create money from the people themselves and how we the people can get it back.

https://EllenBrown.com



