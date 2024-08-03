August 3, 2024, Renowned Jewish Rabbi Says Trump Is Anointed As God’s Non-Jewish Messiah To Serve Israel by Chuck Baldwin
Video Of The Day: Whatever It Takes by Neil Oliver (21:16)
Renowned Jewish Rabbi Says Trump Is Anointed As God’s Non-Jewish Messiah To Serve Israel
by Chuck Baldwin
Video Of The Day
Whatever It Takes (21:16)
by Neil Oliver
Quote Of The Day
"We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The question is only whether world government will be achieved by consent or by conquest."
Statement by Council on Foreign Relations member James Warburg to The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on February 17, 1950.
Website Of The Day
Our Interesting Times with Timothy Kelly
Trump Assassination Attempt
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
