Conclusive Evidence The Shroud Of Turin Is Authentic by Father Robert Spitzer (46:35) and Jordan Urges UN To Take Action Over Israeli Minister’s Temple Mount Statement by Sputnik
Video Of The Day
Conclusive Evidence The Shroud Of Turin Is Authentic (46:35)
by Father Robert Spitzer
https://rumble.com/v5ctgst-conclusive-evidence-the-shroud-of-turin-is-authentic-by-father-robert-spitz.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Jordan Urges UN To Take Action Over Israeli Minister’s Temple Mount Statement
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240828/jordan-calls-on-un-to-take-action-over-israeli-ministers-statement-on-temple-mount-1119935307.html
UK Backs Ukraine’s Use Of Long-Range Missiles Inside Russia – Media
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/603199-uk-ukraine-strikes-russia
Benjamin Franklin’s Rules For Bringing Down Empires (38:34)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v5cotvv-benjamin-franklins-rules-for-bringing-down-empires-by-tenth-amendment-cente.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
“If World War III Breaks Out, It Wouldn’t Be Contained In Europe” – Russia
by Dave DeCamp
https://healthimpactnews.com/2024/if-world-war-iii-breaks-out-it-wouldnt-be-contained-in-europe-russia
The U.S. Is Being Accused Of Three Coups
by Ted Snider
https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/the-u-s-is-being-accused-of-three-coups
Desperate World Elites And Operation Lock Step (Transcript and Video 5:24)
False Flag High Level Alert
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/desperate-world-elites-and-operation
France’s Chief Rabbi Urges Israel To ‘Finish The Job’ In Gaza
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/frances-chief-rabbi-urges-israel-to-finish-the-job-in-gaza
Israel Says Will Evacuate Palestinians From Parts Of West Bank As Bloody Raids Continue
by Press TV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/08/28/732218/Israel-evacuate-Palestinians-West-Bank
Little Man Has Insane Skill (3:05)
https://rumble.com/v5cs30l-little-man-has-insane-skill.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
"But I will never stop helping and loving people the way Jesus said to."
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson
August 29, 1958 - June 25, 2009
Michael Jackson was the first artist in music history to have Top 10 singles in five different decades on the Billboard Hot 100.
Meetings and Stories, Chapter 6, Michael Jackson
The Genesis Of Beat It
It was about 5 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 1981, and I was standing near the back of the first-floor bar at the famous Manhattan after-hours club, AM-PM. Interestingly, I was at the same spot where, a few months earlier, I met and talked with John Belushi. I was standing by myself having a drink when someone walking into the club caught my eye. As he walked toward me, I perceived a radiant whitish aura around this young man. Intrigued, I stepped back a few steps to intercept his path. When he was directly in front of me, I said to him there’s something special about you. Who are you? He momentarily stopped, and we looked at each other face to face. But he didn’t say a word. As he walked away, it was only then that I noticed the entourage with him.
by Mark R. Elsis
Trump Assassination Attempt
Hundreds of posts have been published.
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
Over 34,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts
have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.
Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,700 archived.
