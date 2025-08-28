EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

We Are Living Under Multiracial Anarcho-Tyranny (34:46)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6y77qo-we-are-living-under-multiracial-anarcho-tyranny-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



the flower of scotland (text and video)

and the horror of invasion and capture

in keeping with this week’s theme of immigration, power, and trust, let’s peruse the latest outrage reel from the UK. here we have a grown man with an immigrant accent (sounds pakistani or thereabouts to me but i could be wrong) following two young girls and badgering and filming them. one of the girls is armed. she’s not (at the start) threatening or seeking to threaten anyone, she’s trying to get away, trying to leave. but this guy is having none of it.

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/the-flower-of-scotland



Dangerous Times: Beverly Hills School Board Passes Resolution To Fly Israeli Flag On All Campuses (1:25)

Carefully read the resolution below. It passed 3-2. Fully expect other resolutions to be adopted based on this one across school boards nationwide.

by Khalissee

https://x.com/Kahlissee/status/1960836274044199137



The Flag As A Symbol Of A Conquered People

What does it indicate when citizens of a nation are being persecuted for flying their own country’s flag… in that country? There comes a time when it is no longer untoward to conclude that a nation has been conquered, and instead must be accepted as the most reasonable conclusion.

by Sarah Cain

https://writings.crusadergal.com/p/the-flag-as-a-symbol-of-a-conquered



M.K Bhadrakumar: India Turns To China As U.S. Bullying Backfires (45:59)

M. K. Bhadrakumar was an Indian ambassador and diplomat for decades. Ambassador Bhadrakumar discusses Trump’s pressure and threats against India, and how this blunder has pushed India toward China and Russia.

by Glenn Diesen and Greater Eurasia

https://rumble.com/v6y5pdk-m.k-bhadrakumar-india-turns-to-china-as-u.s.-bullying-backfires.html



US Taxpayers To Foot The Bill To Rebuild Gaza For Affinity Partners

Netanyahu is in Washington to discuss with Trump what to do with 2 million Palestinians. You can’t load 2 million people on planes.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/us-taxpayers-to-foot-the-bill-to



Netherlands Refuses Sanctions On Israel — And Ministers Quit In Revolt (16:10)

Right, so despite moves to censure Israel, the declaration of Israel as a national security threat and the joint venture with Sweden to see the EU-Israel Trade Agreement suspended, the Dutch government was already on borrowed time, having effectively collapsed a couple months ago, so the acceleration of that we’re seeing now with the departure of another coalition party, ostensibly because the Dutch government won’t impose sanctions on Israel is actually the latter half of a bigger story.

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6y2pum-netherlands-refuses-sanctions-on-israel-and-ministers-quit-in-revolt.html



How Does One “Drain The Swamp” By Flooding The ‘Swamp?’

It seems Trump has an out when it comes to the lie of “draining the swamp,” as he is apparently using the tactic of extreme politicism in order to do the opposite of what he promised to his gullible braindead followers.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/how-does-one-drain-the-swamp-by-flooding



Biden DOJ’s Star J6 Witness Recants (7:47)

A key witness used by Joe Biden’s DOJ to secure “seditious conspiracy” convictions against the Proud Boys has officially recanted.

by Emerald Robinson

https://rumble.com/v6y2k98-breaking-biden-dojs-star-j6-witness-recants.html



Trump Allows 600,000 Chinese Students To Come To US Colleges; Is He Being Blackmailed?

Open the floodgates. We need more students from the world’s number one Communist country. It’s a crime to make it hard for China to spy on us.

by Jon Rappoport

https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/trump-allows-600k-chinese-students-to-come-to-us-colleges



Did You Hear About The Israeli Pedophile That The United States Let Off? (Again) (2:20)

by Sammy Obeid

https://x.com/SammyObeid/status/1960860637778862314



AI: False Savior Of A Hollowed-Out Economy

What nobody seems to notice is all the incentives for deploying AI are perverse.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/ai-false-savior-of-a-hollowed-out



"How long can men thrive between walls of brick, walking on asphalt pavements, breathing the fumes of coal and of oil, growing, working, dying, with hardly a thought of wind, and sky, and fields of grain, seeing only machine-made beauty, the mineral-like quality of life?"

Charles A. Lindbergh

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Grunch Of Giants

Here Buckminster Fuller takes on the gigantic corporate megaliths that exert increasing control over every aspect of daily life. In the form of a modern allegory, he traces the evolution of these multinational giants from the post-World War II military-industrial complex to the current army of abstract legal entities known as the corporate world.

by R. Buckminster Fuller

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



