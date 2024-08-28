EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

Over 5,500 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Upcoming Webinar – The Mother Wound – Thursday, August 29 at 1:30pm EDT

Understanding and Healing the Root Causes of Broken Mother/Child Bonds

by Jeanice Barcelo

https://birthofanewearth.com/2024/07/upcoming-webinar-the-mother-wound



Lead Post

West 'Playing With Fire' - Lavrov

Any talk of using long-range missiles to strike Russian territory is very dangerous, Moscow's Foreign Minister has warned.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/603164-western-missiles-ukraine-lavrov



Video Of The Day

Benjamin Franklin's Rules For Bringing Down Empires (38:34)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5cotvv-benjamin-franklins-rules-for-bringing-down-empires-by-tenth-amendment-cente.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Political Matrix Sustains The Illusion Of Freedom

What you smell is the stench of a dying republic. Our dying republic. We are trapped in a political matrix intended to sustain the illusion that we are citizens of a constitutional republic.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_political_matrix_sustains_the_illusion_of_freedom



The Clearest Evidence Yet Of A Communist Takeover Of America (20:11)

Redacted Interviews Jack Posobiec

https://rumble.com/v5ccp5p-the-clearest-evidence-yet-of-a-communist-takeover-of-america-redacted-w-nat.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Remdesivir – What You Must Know

Remdesivir is described as a `broad spectrum antiviral drug’. It is a RNA polymerase inhibitor which disrupts the production of vital RNA. It is said to prevent the multiplication of SARS-CoV-2. Remdesivir was introduced for the treatment of covid-19 patients who were in hospital suffering from covid-19, with or without pneumonia.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/youmustknow.htm



The Managerial Minority : Adolf Hitler On Woke 1.0

Austria 1910 to America 2024.

by Kulak

https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/the-managerial-minority-adolf-hitler



Shroud Of Turin Proven Real? Expert Analysis On New X-Ray Evidence (22:04)

Capturing Christianity Interviews Russ Breault

https://rumble.com/v5crcp5-shroud-of-turin-proven-real-expert-analysis-on-new-x-ray-evidence-by-captur.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Hidden Agenda: How Governments Use Inflation To Redistribute Wealth

Inflation is the single biggest threat to your financial well-being. That’s not exactly a revelation for most people. However, propaganda muddles the issue, so there is a lot of confusion.

by Nick Giambruno

https://internationalman.com/articles/the-hidden-agenda-how-governments-use-inflation-to-redistribute-wealth



Kursk Gambit: The Samson Option

Ukraine’s attempts to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and “the fact that hostilities are taking place a few kilometers from the nuclear power plant raises great concern,” International Atomic Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said after visiting the facility on Tuesday.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/kursk-gambit-the-samson-option-1119929652.html



ACH (2407) I’m Talking To YOU #133 – The British Captured Washington D.C. 210 Years Ago Today (Audio 21:28)

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2024/08/24/ach-2407-im-talking-to-you-133-the-british-captured-washington-d-c-210-years-ago-today



Quote Of The Day

"Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves:

be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves."

Matthew 10:16

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Stop The Crime

Silence in the face of evil is itself evil;

God will not hold us guiltless.

Not to speak is to speak.

Not to act is to act.

https://StopTheCrime.net



Trump Assassination Attempt

Hundreds of posts have been published.

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Archive

Over 34,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts

have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



Memes

Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,700 archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis