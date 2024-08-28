August 28, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published. Upcoming Webinar – The Mother Wound – Thursday, August 29 at 1:30pm EDT
West 'Playing With Fire' - Lavrov by RT and Benjamin Franklin's Rules For Bringing Down Empires by Tenth Amendment Center (38:34)
Upcoming Webinar – The Mother Wound – Thursday, August 29 at 1:30pm EDT
Understanding and Healing the Root Causes of Broken Mother/Child Bonds
by Jeanice Barcelo
https://birthofanewearth.com/2024/07/upcoming-webinar-the-mother-wound
Lead Post
West 'Playing With Fire' - Lavrov
Any talk of using long-range missiles to strike Russian territory is very dangerous, Moscow's Foreign Minister has warned.
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/603164-western-missiles-ukraine-lavrov
Video Of The Day
Benjamin Franklin's Rules For Bringing Down Empires (38:34)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v5cotvv-benjamin-franklins-rules-for-bringing-down-empires-by-tenth-amendment-cente.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Political Matrix Sustains The Illusion Of Freedom
What you smell is the stench of a dying republic. Our dying republic. We are trapped in a political matrix intended to sustain the illusion that we are citizens of a constitutional republic.
by John and Nisha Whitehead
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_political_matrix_sustains_the_illusion_of_freedom
The Clearest Evidence Yet Of A Communist Takeover Of America (20:11)
Redacted Interviews Jack Posobiec
https://rumble.com/v5ccp5p-the-clearest-evidence-yet-of-a-communist-takeover-of-america-redacted-w-nat.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Remdesivir – What You Must Know
Remdesivir is described as a `broad spectrum antiviral drug’. It is a RNA polymerase inhibitor which disrupts the production of vital RNA. It is said to prevent the multiplication of SARS-CoV-2. Remdesivir was introduced for the treatment of covid-19 patients who were in hospital suffering from covid-19, with or without pneumonia.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/youmustknow.htm
The Managerial Minority : Adolf Hitler On Woke 1.0
Austria 1910 to America 2024.
by Kulak
https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/the-managerial-minority-adolf-hitler
Shroud Of Turin Proven Real? Expert Analysis On New X-Ray Evidence (22:04)
Capturing Christianity Interviews Russ Breault
https://rumble.com/v5crcp5-shroud-of-turin-proven-real-expert-analysis-on-new-x-ray-evidence-by-captur.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Hidden Agenda: How Governments Use Inflation To Redistribute Wealth
Inflation is the single biggest threat to your financial well-being. That’s not exactly a revelation for most people. However, propaganda muddles the issue, so there is a lot of confusion.
by Nick Giambruno
https://internationalman.com/articles/the-hidden-agenda-how-governments-use-inflation-to-redistribute-wealth
Kursk Gambit: The Samson Option
Ukraine’s attempts to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and “the fact that hostilities are taking place a few kilometers from the nuclear power plant raises great concern,” International Atomic Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said after visiting the facility on Tuesday.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240827/kursk-gambit-the-samson-option-1119929652.html
ACH (2407) I’m Talking To YOU #133 – The British Captured Washington D.C. 210 Years Ago Today (Audio 21:28)
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2024/08/24/ach-2407-im-talking-to-you-133-the-british-captured-washington-d-c-210-years-ago-today
Quote Of The Day
"Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves:
be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves."
Matthew 10:16
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Stop The Crime
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil;
God will not hold us guiltless.
Not to speak is to speak.
Not to act is to act.
https://StopTheCrime.net
Love Is The Answer
