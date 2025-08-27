EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

41,420 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

The New Holocaust (2:27)

by Brother Nathanael

https://rumble.com/v6y5now-the-new-holocaust-by-brother-nathanael.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



New Polls Show Growing Support For Palestine, And For Calling Israel’s Actions “Genocide”

[Every person in this poll that disagreed with helping the intentionally starved and homeless people of Gaza, are the worst types of hypocrites, especially the 41% of Republicans that are supposedly Catholic or Christian.]

by Patricia Zengerle and Jason Lange

https://israelpalestinenews.org/american-poll-gaza



Israel’s “Double Tap” Strike: Journalists And Civilians Slaughtered (33:46)

Israel’s “double tap” strike on Gaza’s Nasser hospital killed journalists, rescue workers, and civilians—yet Netanyahu calls it a mishap. This episode exposes how Israel blocked seven ceasefire deals, enforced starvation as policy, and still enjoys U.S. backing.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6y44wg-israels-double-tap-strike-journalists-and-civilians-slaughtered.html



“Nobody Believes Any Of It Anymore, Except For The People Paid To Believe It, And The People In The Mossad Videos.”

God Poet Transmitting…….

There comes a time when a false flag that can be blamed on Iran becomes inevitable, and no one does false flags like Israel. Israel did 9/11 and many other acts of deception, while crying out as the victim.

by Les Visible

https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/nobody-believes-any-of-it-anymore



Israel Murders Journalists To Cover Up Their Genocide (36:42)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6y3hk4-israel-murders-journalists-to-cover-up-their-genocide.html



The Revolution Won’t Be Televised, But The Oppression Will Be Livestreamed 24/7

The latest TikTok trend is heartrending. Gazans remix viral posts into appeals for survival. Heels I want to wear before I die is followed by an appeal to not die.

by Indrajit Samarajiva

https://indi.ca/the-revolution-wont-be-televised-but-the-oppression-will-be-livestreamed-24-7



ACH (2633) I’m Talking To You #251 – Was Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 Film ‘The Shining’ His Confession To Faking The 1969 Moon Landing? You Be The Judge! (1:03:27)

A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/08/25/ach-2633-im-talking-to-you-251-was-stanley-kubricks-1980-film-the-shining-his-confession-to-faking-the-1969-moon-landing-you-be-the-judge



Horrifying Testimonies Of Torture And Rape Seek To Lift Shroud Of Silence Around Satanic Ritual Child Sex Abuse Claims Throughout Israel (Text and Video)

The Times of Israel today published an in depth report from a recent meeting before Israeli lawmakers where victims of child Satanic ritual sex abuse throughout Israel testified to the horrors they endured, such as torture and rape when they were children.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/horrifying-testimonies-of-torture-and-rape-seek-to-lift-shroud-of-silence-around-satanic-ritual-child-sex-abuse-claims-throughout-israel



Gaza’s Silenced Voices: Honouring Five Journalists Killed By Israel In Nasser Hospital Attack (1:36)

The killing of five journalists, including Al Jazeera’s cameraman, by Israel in an attack on Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza. The work of the five journalists played a crucial role in documenting the genocide unfolding there. We’ll leave you with a look at some of their work.

by Al Jazeera

https://rumble.com/v6y4lbw-gazas-silenced-voices-honouring-five-journalists-killed-by-israel-in-nasser.html



Here Is Why The Israeli Occupation Of Gaza Won’t Work

Robert Inlakesh argues that “Israel’s” shifting military plans in Gaza, each sold as “decisive”, have failed, exposing that the occupation strategy is neither practical nor winnable.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/here-is-why-the-israeli-occupation-of-gaza-won-t-work



We Live In The Jewish Weimar Republic 2.0 (9:29)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sHdDZP6GonZr



These “Iran Bombings” In Australia Are A Setup For Further False Flags (Text and Video)

As we get ready for the next round of the Iran war, Western governments need to come up with an explanation as to why we are going to war for Israel beyond “shielding Jews from blowback as a result of their genocide in Gaza.”

by Andrew Anglin

https://dailystormer.in/these-iran-bombings-in-australia-are-a-setup-for-further-false-flags



