American Memory Hole (Book)

How the Court Historians Promote Disinformation

Released August 27, 2024, 456 Pages

by Donald Jeffries

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510781948/american-memory-hole



Video Of The Day

Shroud Of Turin Proven Real? Expert Analysis On New X-Ray Evidence (22:04)

Capturing Christianity Interviews Russ Breault

https://rumble.com/v5clwob-shroud-of-turin-proven-real-expert-analysis-on-new-x-ray-evidence-by-captur.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Olympic Scandal

Behind appearances, our world mocks God.

But mocked He is not. Souls, expect the rod!

When the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games held recently in Paris, France, included a blasphematory presentation of the Last Supper held by Our Divine Lord with His Apostles on the eve of His crucifixion, the scandal was such that all kinds of commentators said and wrote all kinds of true things in protest. Thanks be to God! The ceremony closing the games was ambiguous in nature, but not so clearly scandalous. However, let nobody be surprised that the scandal took place. Instead, let everybody reflect on the full implications – Paris is committing suicide, and with Paris, so-called “Western civilisation.”

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Olympic-Scandal-by-Bishop-Richard-N-Williamson



Lead Post

The Shroud Is 2,000 Years Old, According To New Study

A new analysis by Italian scientists of the Shroud of Turin using X-ray technology proves that the famous cloth dates back 2,000 years, contrary to the medieval origin suggested by the disputed 1988 carbon-14 analysis.

by Hélène de Lauzun

https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/the-shroud-is-2000-years-old



Over 16,000 Aborted Fetuses Were Found In Dr. Malvin Weisberg Storage Container (1982) (6:11)

https://rumble.com/v5ciek5-over-16000-aborted-fetuses-were-found-in-dr.-malvin-weisberg-storage-contai.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



How The Kennedy Assassinations Ushered In A Zionist Occupation Of America (Text and Video)

Since the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and his brother Bobby, both of whom had a stormy relationship with Zionist leaders, no U.S. president has ever dared to criticize or withdraw support for Israel’s military adventures.

by Frank Wright

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/how-the-kennedy-assassinations-ushered-in-a-zionist-occupation-of-america



Israel Says US Has Delivered 50,000 Tons of Military Aid Since Start Of Gaza Slaughter=

The Biden administration has continued to deliver weapons

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2024/08/26/israel-says-us-has-delivered-50000-tons-of-military-aid-since-start-of-gaza-slaughter



Lindbergh’s Journey (43:29)

https://rumble.com/v5cejj1-lindberghs-journey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Half A Century Ago

The following essay is taken from `The Medicine Men’ (written 50 years ago and first published in 1975 but now available again as a paperback).

A decade or two ago, new and important drugs were being brought on to the market almost every year. Today genuinely original and exciting drugs are quite uncommon. Most of the new drugs made available are variations on a few basic themes. Drug company research is organised in a much more systematic way and research workers tend to produce drugs they want rather than simply to produce new drugs.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/halfacentury.htm



Urban Violent Crime And Legal Gun Ownership:

A Story of Geographical Assault in the U.S.

by Cassandra McBride

https://ammo.com/articles/urban-violent-crime-legal-gun-ownership



ACH (2408) Pastor Andy’s Traditional Christian Message #122 – The Tenth Commandment (Audio 23:49)

https://rumble.com/v5cdnth-ach-2408-pastor-andys-traditional-christian-message-122-the-tenth-commandme.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Some Bear Over The Rainbow (Text and Videos)

The zoo and the wild frontier.

Americans and Westerners are fleeing to Russia in greater numbers. Why? Let’s start with simple reasons. The cost of groceries in Russia to (pre) reinforce my coming points. For more (pre) reinforcement, here’s Tucker Carlson in Russia last winter doing the same thing. “Coming to a Russian grocery store (the heart of evil) to see what things cost and how people live.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/some-bear-over-the-rainbow



Quote Of The Day

"Ninety-nine percent of the people in the world are fools

and the rest of us are in great danger of contagion."

Thornton Wilder

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook is an award-winning British journalist. He was based in Nazareth, Israel, for 20 years. He returned to the UK in 2021.

https://Jonathan-Cook.net



Trump Assassination Attempt

Hundreds of posts have been published.

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



