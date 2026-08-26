Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.



Support Independent And Ad-Free News

This Year Views Are Up By Almost 50%

Yet Donations Are Down By Over 50%

So, I’ve Made It Easy For Most To Help

Donations Now Start At 1 Penny Per Day

https://earthnewspaper.com/donations/thankyou



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

46,271 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



The Holocaust Lie (1995) (1:53:51)

by David Irving

https://rumble.com/v7eo31k-the-holocaust-lie-by-david-irving-1995.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



David Irving

http://www.FPP.co.uk

https://IrvingBooks.com



The War On Beauty

The War on Beauty by Julia James Davis is exposing the ugly death blow to the West

that has been delivered through the systematic destruction of beauty in all its forms.

The War on Beauty is the fight for its return.

https://linktr.ee/thewaronbeauty



Beauty

Moral Party Platform Section Three

“Beauty will save the world.”

Fyodor Dostoevsky

https://MoralParty.com/Beauty



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

In 1880 John Swinton was invited to speak at a meeting of journalists in New York City about the freedom of the press. He outraged his colleagues by arguing:

“There is no such thing, at this stage of the world’s history in America, as an independent press. You know it and I know it. There is not one of you who dare write your honest opinions, and if you did, you know beforehand that it would never appear in print. I am paid weekly for keeping my honest opinions out of the paper I am connected with. Others of you are paid similar salaries for similar things, and any of you who would be foolish as to write honest opinions would be out on the streets looking for another job. If I allowed my honest opinions to appear in one issue of my papers, before twenty-four hours my occupation would be gone. The business of the journalist is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of mammon, and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes.”

John Swinton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

Life And Teaching Of The Masters Of The Far East (6 Volume Set)

These books chronicles a journey of enlightenment with the masters of the Far East,

they are immensely profound and detail the path to awakening.

by Baird T. Spalding

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Join Our Moral Party Today

America has completely lost its sovereignty

to the usurious Jewish oligarchy.

It’s long past time that we regained it.

If you feel the same way, join us today.

https://MoralParty.com/Join



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis