"It Distresses Us To Return Work Which Is Not Perfect." Peter O'Toole (5:20)

https://rumble.com/v6y4364-it-distresses-us-to-return-work-which-is-not-perfect.-peter-otoole.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



From The Sublime To The Repulsive: Thoughts On Gentile Beauty And Jewish Uglification In Architecture

The book was written by an English architectural historian called Philip Wilkinson and belongs to the often excellent Dorling Kindersley series of large-format surveys of history, technology and science. But the book does much more than its author and publisher intended, because it implicitly supports some heterodox and even heretical ideas about politics, culture and human biological difference.

by Tobias Langdon

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2022/08/07/from-the-sublime-to-the-repulsive-thoughts-on-gentile-beauty-and-jewish-uglification-in-architecture



It’s Time For White People To Unite (40:24)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6xwcqe-its-time-for-white-people-to-unite.html



The CIA, Mossad, And Epstein: Unraveling The Intelligence Ties Of The Maxwell Family

Releasing Ghislaine, Burying The Epstein Files

Speculation is growing that Ghislaine Maxwell could soon be freed. Despite campaigning on the promise to release the Epstein Files, there are increasing signs that the Trump administration is considering pardoning the world’s most notorious convicted sex trafficker.

by Alan Macleod

https://www.mintpressnews.com/maxwell-family-epstein-mossad-cia/290379



Jeanice Barcello Interviews Dr. Paul Byrne: Medical Murder, Organ Theft And Organ Harvesting (54:35)

https://rumble.com/v6xza18-medical-murder-organ-theft-and-organ-harvesting-by-jeanice-barcello-and-dr..html



Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim About Building Nuclear Weapons

Iran has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s accusations regarding the country’s peaceful nuclear program, saying they are outdated remarks made by an ordinary Iranian citizen.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/08/26/753772/Iran-rejects-Trump-s-claim-about-building-nuclear-weapons



Illinois To Force Mental Exams On Kids (7:21)

A shocking new Illinois law will force public schools to conduct annual mental health checks on students from 3rd through 12th grade. Jefferey exposes the hidden risks and potential harm this invasive mandate could bring to children.

by The HighWire with Del Bigtree

https://rumble.com/v6xxwwc-illinois-to-force-mental-exams-on-kids.html



A Dark Page From The CIA’s History: What Was Project Artichoke, Launched 74 Years Ago?

Project Artichoke is just one example of the inhumane operations carried out by the United States against the peoples of the world-and even against its own citizens.

by Erkin Oncan

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/08/22/a-dark-page-from-the-cias-history-what-was-project-artichoke-launched-74-years-ago



Cracker Barrel “Liberal White Women Ruin Everything” (2:09)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rm0P4j6YjwBB



Israel Bombs Presidential Palace In Sanaa, Prepares For Large-Scale War In Yemen

Israel conducted dozens of strikes in Yemen, including striking the presidential palace. Tel Aviv is collecting a large bank of targets for a widespread bombing campaign in Yemen.

by Kyle Anzalone

https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/israel-bombs-presidential-palace-in-sanaa-prepares-for-large-scale-war-in-yemen



Dr. Robert Young Exposing The Depopulation Conspiracy (2:16)

https://rumble.com/v6y0sxe-dr.-robert-young-exposing-the-depopulation-conspiracy.html



‘Hotels For Illegals’ Fury Sparks Street Clashes In UK (Text and Videos)

Public discontent over the government’s handling of the migrant influx has come to a head, as fresh statistics have revealed record numbers

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/623491-uk-asylum-protests-racism



Kalergi Plan (1:55)

https://x.com/TheRISEofROD/status/1959811544537059716



Russian Nuclear Power Plant Damaged In Ukrainian Drone Attack, IAEA Monitors Radiation

In another dangerous escalation, Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, which sparked a fire and damaged an auxiliary transformer, resulting in a 50% reduction in the output of reactor number three.

by Tyler Durden

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russian-nuclear-power-plant-damaged-ukrainian-drone-attack-iaea-monitoring-radiation



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria

Chartres Cathedral (30 Videos)

The beauty and sacred geometry of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Chartres is an architectural masterpiece.

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9SLRU38-i-Y6NdDTrBit1XKQ8ERUogPG



"Before the twentieth century, art was sublime;

during the twentieth century it turned repulsive."

Tobias Langdon

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



On The Jews And Their Lies (Audiobook 4:57:38)

by Dr. Martin Luther

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



