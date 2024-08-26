EarthNewspaper.com

Charles Augustus Lindbergh

The Great American Aviator And Peace Activist

February 4, 1902 – August 26, 1974

http://CharlesLindbergh.com



Video Of The Day

Lindbergh's Journey (43:29)

https://rumble.com/v5cejj1-lindberghs-journey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quote Of The Day

"I felt I had worded my Des Moines address carefully and moderately. It seems that almost anything can be discussed in America except the Jewish problem. The very mention of the word 'Jew' is cause for a storm. Personally, I feel that the only hope for a moderate solution lies in an open and frank discussion."

Charles A. Lindbergh

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



September 11, 1941, Des Moines Speech (9:16)

by Charles A. Lindbergh

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nW2zegtuKkQc



Website Of The Day

Charles Augustus Lindbergh

An American Aviator And Peace Activist, February 4, 1902 – August 26, 1974

Early in the morning on May 20, 1927 Charles A. Lindbergh took off in The Spirit of St. Louis from Roosevelt Field near New York City. Flying northeast along the coast, he was sighted later in the day flying over Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. From St. Johns, Newfoundland, he headed out over the Atlantic, using only a magnetic compass, his airspeed indicator, and luck to navigate toward Ireland. The flight had captured the imagination of the American public like few events in history. Citizens waited nervously by their radios, listening for news of the flight. When Lindbergh was seen crossing the Irish coast, the world cheered and eagerly anticipated his arrival in Paris. A frenzied crowd of more than 100,000 people gathered at Le Bourget Field to greet him. When he landed, less than 34 hours after his departure from New York, Lindbergh became the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

http://CharlesLindbergh.com



Charles Augustus Lindbergh Biography

https://charleslindbergh.com/history/index.asp



Charles Augustus Lindbergh (22 Videos)

Charles Augustus Lindbergh died of cancer on August 26, 1974, in his home on the Hawaiian island of Maui. After his death, he was buried on the beautiful grounds of the Palapala Ho'omau Church. Charles Augustus Lindbergh (February 4, 1902 – August 26, 1974), an American aviator, made the first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean on May 20-21, 1927. Other pilots had crossed the Atlantic before him. But Lindbergh was the first person to do it alone nonstop. Lindbergh's feat gained him immediate, international fame. The press named him "Lucky Lindy" and the "Lone Eagle." Americans and Europeans idolized the shy, slim young man and showered him with honors.

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9SLRU38-i-afdIKdQlmgyu_uvawddEme



Charles Lindbergh

A Maligned American Hero And The End Of America First Without Foreign Entanglements

Lindbergh attracted huge crowds wherever he spoke. When Lindbergh spoke for the America First Committee in New York City on May 23, 1941, the rally required Madison Square Garden. Some 25,000 people filled the flag-festooned stadium, and almost as many stood on the streets… Lindbergh’s introduction set off a wave of applause that practically shook the Garden.

by John Wear

https://earthnewspaper.com/2021/07/14/charles-lindbergh-a-maligned-american-hero-and-the-end-of-america-first-without-foreign-entanglements-by-john-wear



Nasrallah: Israel Crosses ‘All Redlines’ In Aggression Against Southern Beirut

The secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says Israel has crossed “all redlines” in aggression against southern Beirut, noting that the group will decide on more retaliatory strikes against the regime in the future.

by Press TV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/08/25/732049/Nasrallah-delivering-speech-on-retaliatory-operations-against-Israel



Tale Of Two Pipelines… Europe Loses, China Gains From Russia’s Strategic Gas Supply

The tale of two pipelines, the Power of Siberia and Nord Stream, speaks volumes.

Editorial by Strategic Culture

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/08/23/tale-of-two-pipelines-europe-loses-china-gains-from-russias-strategic-gas-supply



World’s First Map Of Ancient Africa Should Not Exist (15:58)

by Bright Insight

https://rumble.com/v5ccdqt-worlds-first-map-of-ancient-africa-should-not-exist-by-bright-insight.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Long-Delayed U.S. Government Report Finally Released, Concludes Fluoride Lowers IQ In Children

The final version of the report confirms what previous draft versions have concluded – fluoride exposure is associated with lower IQ in children.

by Derrick Broze

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ntp-report-fluoride-lowers-iq



US Threatens To Sanction Countries That Host Russian Banks

The US Treasury Department has claimed that Moscow’s financial institutions evade sanctions by opening subsidiaries in third countries.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/603020-us-sanction-russia-banks-hosting



Ancient Egyptian Granite Vases Precision Confirmed (1:07:35)

by UnchartedX

https://rumble.com/v5c7tyt-ancient-egyptian-granite-vases-precision-confirmed-by-unchartedx.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



