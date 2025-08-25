EarthNewspaper.com

Music Of The Day

“Born To Run, A Masterpiece For The Ages, Turns Fifty.” ~ Mark R. Elsis

On August 25, 1975, Bruce Springsteen released his third studio album, “Born to Run”. The now-classic title peaked at No.3 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified 7x Platinum by the RIAA. Featuring iconic hits like “Born to Run” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” the record marked the New Jersey rocker’s breakthrough album, bringing him mainstream success and broad critical acclaim. Over the decades, the album has ranked on numerous best-of lists (including landing at No.18 Rolling Stones’ 500 Greatest Albums of All Time), while in 2015, Born to Run was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

I became a fan of Bruce after his second album, “The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle”, was released on November 5, 1973. The beautiful song that did it for me was “Incident On 57th Street“. Soon after “Born To Run” was released on August 25, 1975, I bought it, and instantly became a huge fan. “Thunder Road” is still one of my favorite songs of all-time. The first time I attended a Springsteen concert was on the Darkness Tour, September 17, 1978, at the Palladium in Manhattan. I had purchased three tickets for the show and brought two of my closest friends to it. This concert turned out to be one of the greatest live shows I witnessed (and I’ve seen about 1,000 groups). Throughout the years, I attended many Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concerts. I even saw them at the original Montreal Forum. Even though I don’t like his politics, he has created decades of wondrous music, and the live shows were always the greatest.

Mark R. Elsis



Born To Run (Album) (39:23) (821,850 views)

by Bruce Springsteen

Playlist Mark R. Elsis



Born To Run

Born to Run is the third studio album by the American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, released on August 25, 1975, through Columbia Records. Co-produced by Springsteen with his manager Mike Appel and the producer Jon Landau, its recording took place in New York. Following the commercial failures of his first two albums, the album marked Springsteen’s effort to break into the mainstream and create a commercially successful album. Springsteen sought to emulate Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound production, leading to prolonged sessions with the E Street Band lasting from January 1974 to July 1975; six months alone were spent working on the title track.

Video Of The Day

How The Sassoon Dynasty Stole Asia (26:00)

by Hidden Billionaire

https://rumble.com/v6y2efu-how-the-sassoon-dynasty-stole-asia-by-hidden-billionaire.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Palestine Will Free Us All

Palestine will free us from fear of speaking seemingly dangerous truth, because not doing so is to in fact die

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/palestine-will-free-us-all



BlackRock Takeover, Zionist Technocracy And The Vaccine Genocide (1:10:17)

BlackRock takes the throne as Schwab gets scrubbed and Fink gets crowned, with the buy-up stretching from Britain to Mexico under the same “sustainability” mask.

by EyesIsWatchin #192

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZAMU2yzVctF



Washington’s Nightmare: Modi And Xi Break The Ice

A potential India–China border breakthrough could mark a turning point in Asia, easing decades of hostility while undermining Washington’s grip on New Delhi.

This week, India and China have taken a great leap of faith in their mutual efforts to incrementally advance the normalization process in their bilateral relationship.

by MK Bhadrakumar

https://thecradle.co/articles/washingtons-nightmare-modi-and-xi-break-the-ice



Formewr Green Beret Tony Aguilar Details Disturbing Gaza War Crimes (1:14:12)

A former U.S. military officer recounts shocking conditions in Gaza: widespread annihilation, systematic displacement, and severe starvation.

by Dialogue Works

https://rumble.com/v6y1502-fmr.-green-beret-tony-aguilar-details-disturbing-gaza-war-crimes.html



Syria And Iraq, ISIS Creation Timeline: 1992 – 2015 (Text, Dozens Of Links and Videos)

People keep asking me for evidence of US links to the creation and sustainment of ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/syria-and-iraq-isis-creation-timeline



ACH (2631) I’m Talking To YOU #250 – The Big House (1:05:24)

Please note, I spent the first 20 minutes of the show talking about tv and dvd’s, which was longer than I intended, so if this subject matter does not interest you please start the show at the 20 minute mark, which is when I start talking about the news and current affairs.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/08/23/ach-2631-im-talking-to-you-250-the-big-house



Politicians Multiply Mental Illness

Almost 25% of government schools nationwide are now surveilling the mental health of students. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently signed a bill to bring “universal mental health screening” to two million Illinois students as part of his Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative.

by Jim Bovard

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/politicians-multiply-mental-illness



Washington Declares Iran Surrounded — But The Trap Has Backfired Hard (22:06)

Right, so in the last week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian travelled to Yerevan, the Armenian capital, where he signed ten wide-ranging cooperation agreements with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6xzqd8-washington-declares-iran-surrounded-but-the-trap-has-backfired-hard.html



US Approves Sale Of Cruise Missiles To Ukraine

The munitions will reportedly be delivered by the end of 2025

The US has approved the sale of 3,350 air-launched ERAM cruise missiles to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing two unnamed US officials.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/623463-us-cruise-missiles-ukraine



How Does Silicon Valley Help Israel's Genocide Of Palestinians? With Omar Zahzah (40:02)

Palestinians in Gaza are living some of the worst days in almost two years of genocide, amid deepening starvation and relentless massacres, as Israel moves ahead with a renewed attempt to occupy Gaza City.

by The Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v6xwi8e-how-does-silicon-valley-help-israels-genocide-of-palestinians-with-omar-zah.html



Our Mafioso Economy

Extortion is the keystone of America’s Mafioso Economy.

And scene: here are the dons, each the ruthless head of their own vast organization, seated next to their wives in a show of bourgeois respectability, assembled by invitation to kiss the ring of the Godfather.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/our-mafioso-economy



Ave Maria

Quote Of The Day

“It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.”

Emiliano Zapata

Book Of The Day

Books by Rupert Sheldrake

