EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

Over 5,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Memes

Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,700 archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Featured News

Is Trump Trying To Lose The Election?

by Chuck Baldwin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Is-Trump-Trying-To-Lose-The-Election-by-Chuck-Baldwin



Video Of The Day

World’s First Map Of Ancient Africa Should Not Exist (15:58)

by Bright Insight

https://rumble.com/v5ccdqt-worlds-first-map-of-ancient-africa-should-not-exist-by-bright-insight.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quote Of The Day

"There is nothing in a caterpillar that tells you it's going to be a butterfly."

R. Buckminster Fuller

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Trump Assassination Attempt

Hundreds of posts have been published.

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Archive

Over 34,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts

have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis