EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

41,347 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



The Deeper Meaning Of The Cracker Barrel Rebrand (3:44)

by The War On Beauty

https://rumble.com/v6y023c-the-deeper-meaning-of-the-cracker-barrel-rebrand-by-the-war-on-beauty.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Secretariat’s Jockey Ron Turcotte Dies At 84

https://www.secretariat.com/ron-turcotte-press-release



Ron Turcotte: A Great Man

by Leonard Lusky

https://www.secretariat.com/ron-turcotte-a-great-man



All Three Triple Crown Races Of Secretariat (7:12)

"Secretariat, the greatest Thoroughbred horse ever to race, not only won the Triple Crown in 1973, but still holds the current official record for the fastest time in all three Triple Crown races. This photograph of Secretariat literally flying through the finish line at the Belmont Stakes, was the greatest horse race ever, and arguably the greatest sporting event of the twentieth century. Secretariat finished 31 lengths ahead of his nearest challenger, and in a world record time for the 1 1/2 mile distance, at 2 minutes 24 seconds. There will never be another horse like Big Red."

Mark R. Elsis

https://www.bitchute.com/video/146vzsYzx7zK

Secretariat "Big Red" Was The Embodiment Of Beauty

Secretariat

https://Secretariat.com



Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis On Rudolf Hess (1:28:13)

Rudolf Hess Was Interview Number One, And It Took Place On February 28, 2013

https://EarthNewspaper.com/2025/08/24/Deanna-Spingola-Interviews-Mark-R-Elsis-On-Rudolf-Hess



Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess

A Courageous Hero For Peace

by Mark R. Elsis

https://RudolfHess.net



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis