Secretariat's Jockey Ron Turcotte Dies At 84, Ron Turcotte: A Great Man, All Three Triple Crown Races Of Secretariat (7:12), and Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis On Rudolf Hess (1:28:13)
The Deeper Meaning Of The Cracker Barrel Rebrand (3:44)
by The War On Beauty
https://rumble.com/v6y023c-the-deeper-meaning-of-the-cracker-barrel-rebrand-by-the-war-on-beauty.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Secretariat’s Jockey Ron Turcotte Dies At 84
https://www.secretariat.com/ron-turcotte-press-release
Ron Turcotte: A Great Man
by Leonard Lusky
https://www.secretariat.com/ron-turcotte-a-great-man
All Three Triple Crown Races Of Secretariat (7:12)
"Secretariat, the greatest Thoroughbred horse ever to race, not only won the Triple Crown in 1973, but still holds the current official record for the fastest time in all three Triple Crown races. This photograph of Secretariat literally flying through the finish line at the Belmont Stakes, was the greatest horse race ever, and arguably the greatest sporting event of the twentieth century. Secretariat finished 31 lengths ahead of his nearest challenger, and in a world record time for the 1 1/2 mile distance, at 2 minutes 24 seconds. There will never be another horse like Big Red."
Mark R. Elsis
https://www.bitchute.com/video/146vzsYzx7zK
Secretariat
https://Secretariat.com
Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis On Rudolf Hess (1:28:13)
Rudolf Hess Was Interview Number One, And It Took Place On February 28, 2013
https://EarthNewspaper.com/2025/08/24/Deanna-Spingola-Interviews-Mark-R-Elsis-On-Rudolf-Hess
Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess
A Courageous Hero For Peace
by Mark R. Elsis
https://RudolfHess.net
