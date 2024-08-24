EarthNewspaper.com

Israel Will Bleed America Dry And Discard It Like An Old Shoe

The United States must disengage from the Israeli Death Grip

There are some simple truths surrounding all the nonsense being spewed by Israel's agents and its cheerleaders in the United States, Canada, Europe as well as elsewhere in the Anglophone world. First of all, Israel is no democracy and never has been one since its foundation over seventy-five years ago. It used massacres of entire villages and other assorted terrorism to drive three quarters of a million indigenous Palestinians from their homes. It then passed laws to forbid any return home by those refugees.

by Philip Giraldi

Ancient Egyptian Granite Vases Precision Confirmed (1:07:35)

by UnchartedX

“A man's natural rights are his own, against the whole world; and any infringement of them is equally a crime; whether committed by one man, or by millions; whether committed by one man, calling himself a robber, or by millions calling themselves a government.”

Lysander Spooner

