Whiskey Rebellion Coverup (31:42)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6xyo4i-whiskey-rebellion-coverup-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Zelensky Rejected All Of Trump’s Proposals For Ukraine Settlement, Says Lavrov

Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘no’ to all of US President Donald Trump’s proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, which the US considers necessary, at a meeting in Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey“ President Trump suggested, after Anchorage several points which we share, and on some of them, we agreed to be to

show some flexibility.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/zelensky-rejected-all-of-trumps-proposals-for-ukraine-settlement-says-lavrov-1122661368.html



Trump Has Failed To Deliver Mass Deportations (43:50)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6xxwwe-trump-has-failed-to-deliver-mass-deportations.html



Israel’s Man Inside The CIA Betrayed The US, New Files Show

Veteran CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton secretly oversaw a top-level spy ring involving Jewish émigrés and Israeli operatives without “any clearances” from Congress or Langley itself, according to recently declassified documents published as part of the Trump administration’s pledge to disclose all available information on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

by Kit Klarenberg and Wyatt Reed

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2025/08/no_author/israels-man-inside-the-cia-betrayed-the-us-new-files-show



Netanyahu Calls For Censorship (0:47)

“Israel is accused of starving children, pretty much the way that in the Middle Ages Jews were accused of killing Christian children for their blood.”

[The Lying Bibi Should Read: Blood Passover by Ariel Toaff https://archive.org/details/blood-passover]

We “have to do something about the algorithms at the social networks,” he says.

by Chris Menahan

https://x.com/infolibnews/status/1958499710320209980



Israel’s Assassination Of Memory

Israel’s razing of Gaza is not only about ethnic cleansing. It is about the erasure of a people, a culture and a history that expose the lies used to justify the Israeli state.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/israels-assassination-of-memory



Nothing To See Here! (2:19)

Elon Musk Takes Down All X.com Posts Of Shaun King Pertaining To Pedophile Tom Artiom Alexandrovich

by Kim Iversen

https://x.com/KimIversenShow/status/1958539143547334830



Is Venezuela The Next Target Of The U.S. Empire?

President Donald Trump has deployed several warships and thousands of Marines to the southern Caribbean—just miles off the coast of Venezuela. The provocative mission was launched under the guise of an anti-narcotics crusade, but risks disastrous outcomes for both countries.

by Kyle Anzalone and Will Porter

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/is-venezuela-the-next-target-of-the-u-s-empire



Jews Conquer Wales, Desecrate Historic Cross (23:43)

Scott Siverts joins Stew in exposing a group’s alleged global control, from Israel’s founding to destroying Christian symbols in Wales. Joined by Scott from The Berm Pit, he calls for dismantling foreign lobbies like AIPAC to reclaim America. Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination.

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v6xwtrg-jews-conquer-wales-desecrate-historic-cross.html



Groundrush [Short Palantir]

We humans fall off the ledge the day we are born. And every bubble. Every human life. Every empire. And every paper currency ends the same way.

by Bill Bonner

https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/groundrush-ca6



Tehran Secures Chinese Support - And Israel Is Freaking Out (15:37)

Right, so Israel's diplomats would have you believe that the great threat of 2025 is not the airstrikes they launched on Iran back in June, nor the genocide they continue to advance in Gaza, but the possibility that Beijing might be selling Tehran a few barrels of rocket fuel.

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6xt9z0-tehran-secures-chinese-support-and-israel-is-freaking-out.html



COVID-19: A Deep Study In Psychological Coercion, Hypnosis, And Subliminal Concordance (Text, Images, and Videos )

Please consider saving this evidence – before the powers that shouldn’t be shove it down the memory hole.

by TriTorch

https://tritorch.substack.com/p/covid-19-a-deep-study-in-psychological



"Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society

and apathy is the vice which kills it."

Aristotle

The French Revolution - A Study In Democracy

From the Epilogue: “I am convinced that the day will come when the world, enlightened by the principles of true democracy, will recognise that the French Revolution was not an advance towards democracy but a directly anti-democratic and reactionary movement, that it was not a struggle for liberty but an attempt to strangle liberty at its birth; the leaders will then be seen in their true colours as the cruellest enemies of the people, and the people, no longer condemned for their ferocity, will be pitied as the victims of a gigantic conspiracy. It was this conspiracy, or rather this combination of conspiracies, that alone triumphed in the Revolution; it was the same great intrigues at work amongst the people in 1789 that survived all the storms that followed after and that now once again threaten the peace of the world.”

by Nesta H. Webster

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Meme Of The Day

