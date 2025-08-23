August 23, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Whiskey Rebellion Coverup by Tenth Amendment Center (31:42)
Zelensky Rejected All Of Trump’s Proposals For Ukraine Settlement, Says Lavrov by Sputnik, and Trump Has Failed To Deliver Mass Deportations by Nicholas J. Fuentes (43:50)
Video Of The Day
Whiskey Rebellion Coverup (31:42)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6xyo4i-whiskey-rebellion-coverup-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Zelensky Rejected All Of Trump’s Proposals For Ukraine Settlement, Says Lavrov
Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘no’ to all of US President Donald Trump’s proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, which the US considers necessary, at a meeting in Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey“ President Trump suggested, after Anchorage several points which we share, and on some of them, we agreed to be to
show some flexibility.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/zelensky-rejected-all-of-trumps-proposals-for-ukraine-settlement-says-lavrov-1122661368.html
Trump Has Failed To Deliver Mass Deportations (43:50)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6xxwwe-trump-has-failed-to-deliver-mass-deportations.html
Israel’s Man Inside The CIA Betrayed The US, New Files Show
Veteran CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton secretly oversaw a top-level spy ring involving Jewish émigrés and Israeli operatives without “any clearances” from Congress or Langley itself, according to recently declassified documents published as part of the Trump administration’s pledge to disclose all available information on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
by Kit Klarenberg and Wyatt Reed
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2025/08/no_author/israels-man-inside-the-cia-betrayed-the-us-new-files-show
Netanyahu Calls For Censorship (0:47)
“Israel is accused of starving children, pretty much the way that in the Middle Ages Jews were accused of killing Christian children for their blood.”
[The Lying Bibi Should Read: Blood Passover by Ariel Toaff https://archive.org/details/blood-passover]
We “have to do something about the algorithms at the social networks,” he says.
by Chris Menahan
https://x.com/infolibnews/status/1958499710320209980
Israel’s Assassination Of Memory
Israel’s razing of Gaza is not only about ethnic cleansing. It is about the erasure of a people, a culture and a history that expose the lies used to justify the Israeli state.
by Chris Hedges
https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/israels-assassination-of-memory
Nothing To See Here! (2:19)
Elon Musk Takes Down All X.com Posts Of Shaun King Pertaining To Pedophile Tom Artiom Alexandrovich
by Kim Iversen
https://x.com/KimIversenShow/status/1958539143547334830
Is Venezuela The Next Target Of The U.S. Empire?
President Donald Trump has deployed several warships and thousands of Marines to the southern Caribbean—just miles off the coast of Venezuela. The provocative mission was launched under the guise of an anti-narcotics crusade, but risks disastrous outcomes for both countries.
by Kyle Anzalone and Will Porter
https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/is-venezuela-the-next-target-of-the-u-s-empire
Jews Conquer Wales, Desecrate Historic Cross (23:43)
Scott Siverts joins Stew in exposing a group’s alleged global control, from Israel’s founding to destroying Christian symbols in Wales. Joined by Scott from The Berm Pit, he calls for dismantling foreign lobbies like AIPAC to reclaim America. Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination.
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v6xwtrg-jews-conquer-wales-desecrate-historic-cross.html
Groundrush [Short Palantir]
We humans fall off the ledge the day we are born. And every bubble. Every human life. Every empire. And every paper currency ends the same way.
by Bill Bonner
https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/groundrush-ca6
Tehran Secures Chinese Support - And Israel Is Freaking Out (15:37)
Right, so Israel's diplomats would have you believe that the great threat of 2025 is not the airstrikes they launched on Iran back in June, nor the genocide they continue to advance in Gaza, but the possibility that Beijing might be selling Tehran a few barrels of rocket fuel.
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6xt9z0-tehran-secures-chinese-support-and-israel-is-freaking-out.html
COVID-19: A Deep Study In Psychological Coercion, Hypnosis, And Subliminal Concordance (Text, Images, and Videos )
Please consider saving this evidence – before the powers that shouldn’t be shove it down the memory hole.
by TriTorch
https://tritorch.substack.com/p/covid-19-a-deep-study-in-psychological
Quote Of The Day
"Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society
and apathy is the vice which kills it."
Aristotle
Book Of The Day
The French Revolution - A Study In Democracy
From the Epilogue: “I am convinced that the day will come when the world, enlightened by the principles of true democracy, will recognise that the French Revolution was not an advance towards democracy but a directly anti-democratic and reactionary movement, that it was not a struggle for liberty but an attempt to strangle liberty at its birth; the leaders will then be seen in their true colours as the cruellest enemies of the people, and the people, no longer condemned for their ferocity, will be pitied as the victims of a gigantic conspiracy. It was this conspiracy, or rather this combination of conspiracies, that alone triumphed in the Revolution; it was the same great intrigues at work amongst the people in 1789 that survived all the storms that followed after and that now once again threaten the peace of the world.”
by Nesta H. Webster
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
