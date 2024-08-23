EarthNewspaper.com

ACH (2399) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of How Nothing In Politics Happens By Accident (Audio 1:11:29)

https://rumble.com/v5c3cwl-ach-2399-dr.-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-how-nothing-in-politics-happen.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Iran Will Hit Israel, Ball Is In US-Israeli Court

There is a Zen proverb — ‘If you want to climb a mountain, begin at the top.’ All the show of contrived enthusiasm by the US President Joe Biden and CIA Director William Burns over a Israel-Hamas deal on Gaza war cannot obfuscate the grim reality that unless and until Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu greenlights it, this is a road to nowhere.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/iran-will-hit-israel-ball-is-in-us-israeli-court



Israel’s Nuclear Samson Threat And The Sadistic ‘Ceasefire’ Farce (16:05)

In this news program I cover the long-held Zionist “Samson” policy which involves the deployment of nuclear weapons pre-emptively to prevent the fall of Israel.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/israels-nuclear-samson-threat-and



How Did American Voters Get So Dumb?

It’s a modern fetish that we’re brilliant while our ancestors were idiots. After all, they didn’t have iphones, internets, or Kim Kardashian. This is also academic consensus, for what it’s worth: called the Flynn Effect, the idea is people do better on puzzles so we must be smarter.

by Peter St Onge, PhD

https://www.profstonge.com/p/how-did-american-voters-get-so-dumb



Inside Dr. Tenpenny’s Fight Against Vaccine Mandates (58:20)

We finally get together with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and we have a wonderful time, as you will too. All throughout, this was an interesting, fast-moving interview.

by Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin

https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/inside-dr-tenpennys-fight-against



New Study Reveals Sharp Decline In American IQ Scores As The “Reverse Flynn Effect” Takes Center Stage

A new study found a sharp decline in American IQ scores in recent years, offering support for what researchers term the “Reverse Flynn Effect.” Examining a large U.S. sample, researchers from Northwestern University found that IQ ability scores in three of four key categories dropped between 2006 and 2018.

by Tim McMillan

https://thedebrief.org/new-study-reveals-sharp-decline-in-american-iq-scores-as-the-reverse-flynn-effect-takes-center-stage



Mercantilism Before The Tea Party: Forgotten Grievance Of The Revolution (Show Links, Audio and Video 41:44)

When government-run schools teach that the American Revolution was mostly about “taxation without representation,” the underlying message is clear: today, you have representatives, so if you don’t like what they do, just get new ones. But this ignores a deeper cause – a centuries-old system called mercantilism. Murray Rothbard described it as “a system of statism using economic fallacy to build up imperial power through monopolies and special privileges.” This was a significant part of the real foundation of colonial grievances, long before the Stamp Act and tea taxes ever sparked broader resistance and calls for independence.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2024/08/mercantilism-before-the-tea-party-forgotten-grievance-of-the-revolution



Missing Seat Belts And PC Plod

I was stationary at the traffic lights when he approached. He wasn’t quite a policeman (you don’t see many of those walking around these days) and he was a bit more than a traffic warden.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/missingseat.htm



Are You Ready For This? (19:14)

by Neil Oliver

https://rumble.com/v5bys4l-are-you-ready-for-this-by-neil-oliver.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Where Unauthorized Migrants In The U.S. Come From

This infographic show the regions and top countries of origin of unauthorized migrants residing in the United States (data for 2019-2022).

by Strategic Infographics

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/08/20/where-unauthorized-migrants-in-us-come-from



"The evils of government are directly proportional to the tolerance of the people"

Frank Kent

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Joseph Sobran

“Perhaps the finest columnist of our generation” ~ Patrick J. Buchanan

http://Sobran.com



