Video Of The Day

Why Critical Thinking Is Disappearing – The Rise Of Collective Stupidity (24:28)

by The Psyche

https://rumble.com/v6xwzxw-why-critical-thinking-is-disappearing-the-rise-of-collective-stupidity-by-t.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lavrov Outlines Terms For Putin-Zelensky Meeting

The Ukrainian leader is pushing for talks with the Russian president to remain in the spotlight, the foreign minister has said

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/623372-putin-zelensky-trump-lavrov



Senior Israeli Official Flees The US following Pedophilia Arrest (46:18)

Mads Palsvig joins Stew to talk about Senior Israeli official fleeing the US following his Pedophilia Arrest last week — and why justice is never served for Pedo Jews. Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination.

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v6xtbpa-senior-israeli-official-flees-the-us-following-pedophilia-arrest.html



The Trojan Horse – Trump’s Military Strategy Via General Dan Caine

What happened to America’s relationship with India? What provoked Trump to turn the country into a pariah state? The ‘supposed’ response is India buying Russian oil, but so does China.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-trojan-horse-trumps-military



Daria Dugina Monument Unveiled On 3rd Anniversary Of Her Death (2:50)

A memorial monument has been unveiled near Moscow on the third anniversary of Daria Dugina’s death

Dugina, journalist and daughter of Alexander Dugin, was killed by Ukrainian special services in August 2022 in a car explosion.

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/daria-dugina-monument-unveiled-on



Today’s AI Data-Center Boom To Deliver Tomorrow’s Genocidal Kaboom

The phenomenally rapid proliferation of AI data-center construction across the United States [and world] has recently skyrocketed, driving increased demand for both more electrical power and equally.

by Joachim Hagopian

https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/08/joachim-hagopian-todays-ai-data-center-boom-to-deliver-tomorrows-genocidal-kaboom



AI Chatbots (3:20)

by BuelahMan’s Revolt

https://substack.com/inbox/post/171554741



Is Jolani's Reign Nearing Completion, Or Will Regional War Keep Him In Power?

The 'New Syria' Al Qaeda regime faces international condemnation for the campaigns of ethnic cleansing that have devastated Syria since December 2024.

by Vanessa Beeley and UK Column

https://beeley.substack.com/p/is-jolanis-reign-nearing-completion



The Unsettling Truth: Not One Childhood Vaccine Was Tested Against A True Placebo (3:03)

In a Senate hearing, attorney Aaron Siri was asked by Sen. Ron Johnson to clarify the research behind childhood vaccines. His answer was staggering.Siri submitted a 66-page document to the Senate citing FDA clinical trial data. His finding? NOT A SINGLE routine childhood vaccine on the current CDC schedule was licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial where the control group received an inert saline placebo.

by Camus

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1958179298919211225



Medicine Goes AI

the digital doctor is in

prediction: 5 years from now if you tell your friends “i went to a human doctor to diagnose my illness,” they will literally ask you “why, could you not find a ouija board?”

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/medicine-goes-ai



Can You Limit Your Mass Surveillance Footprint On The Telephone Network? (28:55)

The PSTN, the Cell Network, the Radio Modems on your phone, these are all tied together to create the surveillance infrastructure of the Phone network. It is the most evolved portion of mass surveillance and is extremely difficult to get around. A little understanding of what's going on will allow you to see which threats are manageable and which are not. In any case, there is always a way to minimize one's mass surveillance footprint.

by Rob Braxman

https://rumble.com/v6x6osu-can-you-limit-your-mass-surveillance-footprint-on-the-telephone-network.html



