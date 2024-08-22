EarthNewspaper.com

Are You Ready For This? (19:14)

by Neil Oliver

https://rumble.com/v5bys4l-are-you-ready-for-this-by-neil-oliver.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Kursk: Fighting Russia To The Last Ukrainian

In the lead up to the Ukrainian military's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, even Western headlines were dominated by reports of Ukraine's gradual demise. Ukraine is admittedly suffering arms and ammunition shortages, as well as facing an unsolvable manpower crisis. Russia has been destroying Ukrainian military power faster than Ukraine and its Western sponsors can reconstitute it.

by Brian Berletic

https://journal-neo.su/2024/08/21/kursk-fighting-russia-to-the-last-ukrainian



Biden’s Desperation For ‘Foreign Policy Win’ Explains Why Blinken Jumped The Gun On Gaza Deal

Speaking to reporters Monday after his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Secretary of State Blinken announced that the Israeli PM had accepted the US’s hostages-for-ceasefire “bridging proposal.” Israeli officials haven’t commented, while Hamas accused Tel Aviv of trying to sabotage the deal with intolerable new terms. Here’s what’s behind the mess.

by Ilya Tsukanov

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/bidens-desperation-for-foreign-policy-win-explains-why-blinken-jumped-the-gun-on-gaza-deal-1119862969.html



Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Message From His German Prison Cell (7:03)

https://rumble.com/v5bvu3p-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-message-from-his-german-prison-cell.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



A Strategic Shift: Will Palestinian Groups Return To ‘Martyrdom Attacks’ Inside Israel?

Yesterday, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad warned Israel that they plan to return to ‘martyrdom attacks’ inside Israel.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20240820-a-strategic-shift-will-palestinian-groups-return-to-martyrdom-attacks-inside-israel



Israeli UN Envoy Says UN HQ Should Be ‘Wiped Off Face Of The Earth’

The outgoing ambassador Gilad Erdan claims that the United Nations building in New York City is “unnecessary.”

by Al Mayadeen English

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/israeli-un-envoy-says-un-hq-should-be–wiped-off-face-of-the



Candace Ownes Telling Some Hard Truths About Israel (8:50)

https://rumble.com/v5bu9cl-candace-ownes-telling-some-hard-truths-about-israel.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Satellite Images Reveal Israel Building New Land Corridor Inside Gaza: Report

The new corridor is located east of Gaza City and serves as further indication of Tel Aviv’s plans for a permanent presence in the strip

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/satellite-images-reveal-israel-building-new-land-corridor-inside-gaza-report



The Not So Brief History Of City Of London’s Western Agenda: Provoking Apocalyptic WWIII Fear, Madness And Terror

by Joachim Hagopian

https://jameshfetzer.org/2024/08/joachim-hagopian-the-not-so-brief-history-of-city-of-londons-western-agenda-provoking-apocalyptic-wwiii-fear-madness-and-terror



"Medical science has made such tremendous progress that there is hardly a healthy human left."

Aldous Huxley

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Winter Watch

Speaking Truth To Power

Winter Watch is not a news publication. It is a news blog focused on the following core issues: the misuse of U.S. and NATO troops in foreign military interventions, the lopsided Israel First agenda in the U.S. and U.K. in particular and the excessive influence of the extremist Likudnik Jewish lobby and their controlled media.

https://WinterWatch.net



