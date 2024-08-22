August 22, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
Video Of The Day: Are You Ready For This? by Neil Oliver (19:14) | Lead Post: Kursk: Fighting Russia To The Last Ukrainian by Brian Berletic
Video Of The Day
Are You Ready For This? (19:14)
by Neil Oliver
https://rumble.com/v5bys4l-are-you-ready-for-this-by-neil-oliver.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Kursk: Fighting Russia To The Last Ukrainian
In the lead up to the Ukrainian military's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, even Western headlines were dominated by reports of Ukraine's gradual demise. Ukraine is admittedly suffering arms and ammunition shortages, as well as facing an unsolvable manpower crisis. Russia has been destroying Ukrainian military power faster than Ukraine and its Western sponsors can reconstitute it.
by Brian Berletic
https://journal-neo.su/2024/08/21/kursk-fighting-russia-to-the-last-ukrainian
Biden’s Desperation For ‘Foreign Policy Win’ Explains Why Blinken Jumped The Gun On Gaza Deal
Speaking to reporters Monday after his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Secretary of State Blinken announced that the Israeli PM had accepted the US’s hostages-for-ceasefire “bridging proposal.” Israeli officials haven’t commented, while Hamas accused Tel Aviv of trying to sabotage the deal with intolerable new terms. Here’s what’s behind the mess.
by Ilya Tsukanov
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/bidens-desperation-for-foreign-policy-win-explains-why-blinken-jumped-the-gun-on-gaza-deal-1119862969.html
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Message From His German Prison Cell (7:03)
https://rumble.com/v5bvu3p-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-message-from-his-german-prison-cell.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
A Strategic Shift: Will Palestinian Groups Return To ‘Martyrdom Attacks’ Inside Israel?
Yesterday, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad warned Israel that they plan to return to ‘martyrdom attacks’ inside Israel.
by Dr. Ramzy Baroud
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20240820-a-strategic-shift-will-palestinian-groups-return-to-martyrdom-attacks-inside-israel
Israeli UN Envoy Says UN HQ Should Be ‘Wiped Off Face Of The Earth’
The outgoing ambassador Gilad Erdan claims that the United Nations building in New York City is “unnecessary.”
by Al Mayadeen English
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/israeli-un-envoy-says-un-hq-should-be–wiped-off-face-of-the
Candace Ownes Telling Some Hard Truths About Israel (8:50)
https://rumble.com/v5bu9cl-candace-ownes-telling-some-hard-truths-about-israel.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Satellite Images Reveal Israel Building New Land Corridor Inside Gaza: Report
The new corridor is located east of Gaza City and serves as further indication of Tel Aviv’s plans for a permanent presence in the strip
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/satellite-images-reveal-israel-building-new-land-corridor-inside-gaza-report
The Not So Brief History Of City Of London’s Western Agenda: Provoking Apocalyptic WWIII Fear, Madness And Terror
by Joachim Hagopian
https://jameshfetzer.org/2024/08/joachim-hagopian-the-not-so-brief-history-of-city-of-londons-western-agenda-provoking-apocalyptic-wwiii-fear-madness-and-terror
