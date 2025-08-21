EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Israel’s Predator Walks Free - And This Leak Reveals He’s Not Alone (17:33)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6xvct6-israels-predator-walks-free-and-this-leak-reveals-hes-not-alone-by-kernowda.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Ukraine Has Lost Over 1.7 Million Troops – Leaked Docs

[The Two Countries In Europe With The Largest Population Of Christians – Murdering One Another – Sponsored By The Sworn Enemy Of Christians.]

The casualties are allegedly detailed in a digital card index of the country’s armed forces obtained by Russian hackers

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/623322-ukraine-losing-million-troops



Pepe Escobar : Does Trump Understand Russia? (23:56)

https://rumble.com/v6xur3s-pepe-escobar-does-trump-understand-russia.html



Public Fraud

With Trump as fund manager, it will be invested in the most promising and critical industries. It will rebuild industry, create good-paying jobs, and keep us from being an industrial backwater. But this kind of monetary altruism (buying real goods and services with pieces of paper money) comes at a cost back in the homeland.

by Bill Bonner

https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/public-fraud-3d9



Vaccine-Autism Study Exposed As Fraud (27:57)

A landmark vaccine-autism study is exposed as statistical fraud, this is the type of dishonesty that has surrounded vaccines and how they maintain the cult like mentality of those who refuse to question the medical-industrial complex.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6xutqk-vaccine-autism-study-exposed-as-fraud.html



Coming Back To Life

Because the magic in our lives has been deliberately removed by the industrial slave-system, because our all-round withness has been deliberately stolen from us, we are obliged to take deliberate steps to bring it back.

by Paul Cudenec

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/coming-back-to-life



Who Is Sigal Chattah? (3:40)

Involved in Tom Alexandovich Escape. Declined to Prosecute Alexandovich. Used Loophole for US Attorney Job.

by GenXGirl

https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/1957889254828438012



Abortion Pill Access Drives Post-Dobbs Rise In U.S. Abortions, Study Finds

Three years after the landmark Dobbs Supreme Court decision, the mission of Care Net—to offer compassion, hope, and help to women and men at risk for abortion—remains as urgent as ever.

by Tom Campisi

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/abortion-pill-access-drives-post-dobbs-rise-in-u-s-abortions-study-finds



We Are Done Voting Republican (1:11:00)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6xufrq-we-are-done-voting-republican.html



Vaccines That Spread Themselves From Person To Person?

Just your standard nightmare. Nothing to worry about. Let the experts decide what’s best for our health. They know what they’re doing, right? From what I see so far, the cover story is animals.

by Jon Rappoport

https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/vaccines-that-spread-themselves-from-person-to-person



Bedini Wheels And Energy From The Aether (5:07)

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/bedini-wheels-and-energy-from-the



Kennedy and Trump’s New CDC Director Susan Monarez: Expansion Of The Bio-Surveillance State

As I have reported multiple times since Trump has come back into office for his second term, his entire cabinet consists of those who supported his Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 military mass-vaccination program during his first term.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/kennedy-and-trumps-new-cdc-director-susan-monarez-expansion-of-the-bio-surveillance-state



