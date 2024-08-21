“For it is in giving that we receive.”

US Military-Industrial Complex Hypes A Three-Front War, But Who Will Foot The Bill?

The idea of “fighting on multiple fronts” is seldom good news for military strategists. History shows that countries attempting to engage on several fronts, or even just two, often face disastrous outcomes. Yet in the US, there are growing calls advocating for involvement in three concurrent wars.

Opinion by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202408/1318325.shtml



Candace Owens Telling Some Hard Truths About Israel (8:50)

https://rumble.com/v5bu9cl-candace-ownes-telling-some-hard-truths-about-israel.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Independent Journalist Arrested Under Terrorism Act In UK

Independent Journalist Richard Medhurst was arrested in the UK on Thursday under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000, according to a video he posted Monday on X recounting the experience.

by Ian DeMartin

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/independent-journalist-arrested-under-terrorism-act-in-uk-1119835150.html



Rowan Atkinson Obliterates The Censorious UK Government (9:37)

https://rumble.com/v5bqztx-rowan-atkinson-obliterates-the-censorious-uk-government.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Infanticide in Gaza: UN To Vaccinate Over Half A Million Children With Deadly Polio Vaccine Over Fake Polio “Outbreak”

In addition to the almost daily news of children being murdered in Gaza, such as an entire family, including six children, who were killed in Gaza over the weekend, this past week scary headlines appeared in both the corporate media as well as in the alternative media stating that there was a new outbreak of the polio virus among children in Gaza, after polio had been eradicated there for 25 years.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2024/infanticide-in-gaza-un-to-vaccinate-over-half-a-million-children-with-deadly-polio-vaccine-over-fake-polio-outbreak



Toxic Stress – The Deadly Epidemic

Before he was demonised and lied about for telling the truth about covid-19, The Spectator’ magazine described Vernon Coleman as, marvellously succinct, refreshingly sensible’.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/deadlyepidemic.htm



John-Henry Westen Talks To Experts About The Shroud Of Turin (34:40)

https://rumble.com/v5bouwc-john-henry-westen-talks-to-experts-about-the-shroud-of-turin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The US-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Talks Are A Complete Sham

The US Biden administration is claiming that the latest round of Gaza ceasefire negotiations have been the most productive in months. However, the deal that is currently on the table, after the Israeli government has additional conditions which go well beyond what was previously agreed to, no longer even make the agreement worthy of the title “ceasefire”.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://tlavagabond.substack.com/p/the-us-backed-gaza-ceasefire-talks



“Every election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods.”

H. L. Mencken

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Last American Vagabond

The Last American Vagabond was established to allow a free flow of information in regard to current issues that face the world. The focus being on many such issues that are purposefully and discreetly culled by those who stand to lose, either financially or professionally, due to their relevance. It is this site’s primary objective to bring these issues to an open forum and or bring about awareness of these topics of paramount importance.

https://TheLastAmericanVagabond.com



