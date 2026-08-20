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August 20, 2026, 108 Posts Published And Archived. Kirk Assassination: HADES Aircraft And Drones At UVU (24:36) by John Cullen
Tyrannical Evil by Gary D. Barnett, Know Thy Enemy: Father Mawdsley (28:51), AI Debt Failure by Daniel Oliver, Federal Reserve Scam (1:00:51) by Father Coughlin, and U.S. National Debt Clock
Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.