Video Of The Day

ChatGPT Brain Rot Is Real (And Getting Worse) (13:54)

by Vanessa Wingardh

https://rumble.com/v6xtqms-chatgpt-brain-rot-is-real-and-getting-worse-by-vanessa-wingardh.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Boomers, Zoomers, Doom And Gloomers (Text and Videos)

Generational Divides As Engineered Social Sorting in the Colony of West Israel

The red, white, and bruised generational knives are out again-only now, this fight feels angrier and more public, with greater resentment boiling over from both fronts. Boomers accuse whiny Zoomers and late Millennials of just not hustling enough and not having the work ethic they had.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/boomers-zoomers-doom-and-gloomers



IDF To Call Up 60,000 Reservists For Gaza City Take Over, Trump Backs Euro Troops In Ukraine, And More (37:50)

by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v6xtpjc-idf-to-call-up-60k-reservists-for-gaza-city-take-over-trump-backs-euro-troo.html



Israel’s Man Inside The CIA Betrayed The US, New Files Show

CIA spymaster James Angleton shaped the US-Israeli relationship in secrecy. Newly unredacted files shed light on his wanton betrayal of his country to assist Israel’s theft of US nuclear material and global spying operations.

by Kit Klarenberg and Wyatt Reed

https://thegrayzone.com/2025/08/15/cias-angleton-israeli-spy-ring-files



Who Are The Militia? You. (23:46)

George Mason said the militia consisted of the whole people. Today, that definition has been twisted, ignored, or totally forgotten. Talk about militia and most people will look at you like some kind of fringe nutjob. But the founders saw the militia as a highly armed and trained general population that was essential to the security and liberty of a free republic. In this episode, we dig into what that really meant, the Anti-Federalist warnings about congressional power over the militia, and how they absolutely called it.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/08/who-are-the-militia-you



AI Threatens To Turn Fiction Into “Reality”

I’m in the middle of writing a major post on the many anomalies related to the 9/11 planes. However, I recently experienced something weird on YouTube (I’ll describe it shortly), which made me realize I’d better address some of the dangers of AI.

by James Perloff

https://jamesperloff.net/ai-threatens-to-turn-fiction-into-reality



Cellular Rejuvenation And Potential Immortality – And Its Capture By Cancer (28:49)

For more than 50 years I’ve been fascinated by one of the deepest mysteries in biology: why do cells age, and how is rejuvenation possible?

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/cellular-rejuvenation-and-potential



The Idols Are No Longer Mute – They Talk Back Through AI And Tell Us What We Want To Hear

When the apostle Paul wrote his first letter to the believers in the Greek city of Corinth, which is contained in the New Testament portion of the Bible, he was dealing with divisions and factions among the believers in that city, and their “hero worship” of certain leaders during that time.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/the-idols-are-no-longer-mute-they-talk-back-through-ai-and-tell-us-what-we-want-to-hear



Quote Of The Day

"The strength and power of despotism consists wholly in the fear of resistance."

Thomas Paine

Thomas Paine



Book Of The Day

Passovers Of Blood

The Jews Of Europe And Ritual Murders

For centuries, there have been rumors that various Jewish groups or individuals engaged in human sacrifices or ritual murder for religious purposes. This book analyzes the cultural and historical background to a notorious 1475 murder trial in Italy. A group of Jews were accused of murdering a young boy, later known as Simon of Trent, and using his blood for Passover rites. The accused were tortured and confessed to killing the boy, who was informally venerated as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church until the 1960s. Here for the first time in several decades the reader is presented this infamous case in a scholarly manner that aims to draw out facts and leave speculation behind. The use of a medieval case study helps to illuminate much needed scholarly scrutiny on a topic that has for too long been obfuscated or dismissed out of hand without serious inquiry. Students of Renaissance Italy, medieval Jewish history, and the Catholic Church will be well served by this book.

by Ariel Toaff

by Ariel Toaff



