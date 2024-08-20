“For it is in giving that we receive.”

Featured News

Against The World: Extreme False Flag Telegraphing By The Evil Zionist Israel

I have never seen a more obvious set up for a false flag attack orchestrated by Zionist Israel, with the full cooperation of the U.S. and NATO, to create a fake and fatal attack that kills their own in order to stoke a war with Iran. Any war with Iran would necessarily include great risk of world war between the U.S., NATO, Russia, China, and the entire Middle East. The objective of course, is for Israel to bring the West against Iran and the Middle East, in order to destroy both in the effort to advance Zionist Israel to a position of being able to depopulate the earth while gaining false sympathy and even more massive power over all Western governments.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Against-The-World-Extreme-False-Flag-Telegraphing-By-The-Evil-Zionist-Israel-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Video Of The Day

John-Henry Westen Talks To Experts About The Shroud Of Turin (34:40)

https://rumble.com/v5bouwc-john-henry-westen-talks-to-experts-about-the-shroud-of-turin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



How A BRICS Trio Is Staring Down Israel

While Israel increasingly isolates itself on the international stage, BRICS members Iran, Russia, and China are quietly coordinating a full-spectrum effort to support Palestine diplomatically and militarily. The Global Majority is fully aware that the genocidals in Tel Aviv are trying as hard as they can to provoke an apocalyptic war – with full US military support, of course. Contrast that combative mindset with 2,500 years of Persian diplomacy. Iran’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, has recently remarked how Tehran is trying hard to prevent “the Israeli regime’s ‘dream’ of triggering an all-out regional war.”

by Pepe Escobar

https://thecradle.co/articles/how-a-brics-trio-is-staring-down-israel



Why The West Is Still Lying About The Largest Act Of Terrorism In Modern European History

We are expected to believe that a bunch of rogue Ukrainians blew up Nord Stream without any state support – do they also have a bridge to sell us?

by Tarik Cyril Amar

https://www.rt.com/russia/602813-why-west-is-still-lying-ns



CIA Classified Book About The Pole Shift, Mass Extinctions And The True Adam And Eve Story (27:08)

by The Why Files

https://rumble.com/v5bjofx-cia-classified-book-about-the-pole-shift-mass-extinctions-and-the-true-adam.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Future Options

What are the odds?

Heading down the home stretch to November 5th, credible and incredible “news outlets” are bursting with What-ifs, hypotheticals, suspiciously sourced polls, free-floating fears partnered with believable fantasies plus a kernel of Truth to form popular Conspiracy Theories. Elevated blood pressure and the room temperature of formerly friendly conversation are two of the unsavory side-effects resulting from the malignant, purposeful conduct that has fueled the Government-Military-Mainstream Media-Big Everything Blob fouling America for the past century.

by Brian Wilson

https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/future-options



The Frogs Will Boil Themselves

There’s a well-known old fable that describes a frog being boiled alive. It states that if a frog is dropped in boiling water, it will hop out. But if it’s placed in lukewarm water, it will be comfortable. Then, if the heat is turned up slowly, it will not perceive the danger and will be boiled to death. In political terms, this translates into a slow increase, say, the slow rise of taxation or the gradual removal of freedoms.

by Jeff Thomas

https://internationalman.com/articles/the-frogs-will-boil-themselves



Geofence “Warrants” Ruled Unconstitutional, Implications For January 6 (20:36)

Judge Ho knocks it out of the park with his decision, setting up a Supreme Court challenge to the heinous violation of the 4th Amendment. And Biden’s feds try to push back against TN and FL laws prohibiting banks de-banking customer based on political and religious views. State nullification of unconstitutional fed actions is the way.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v5b82zp-geofence-warrants-ruled-unconstitutional-implications-for-jan6.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



USA, Israel: Participants In The Crimes In Gaza

According to US media, Washington has approved $20 billion+ in weapon sales to Israel. The modern weaponry includes up to 50 F-15 fighter jets, up to 30 modern medium-range air-to-air missiles, tactical vehicles and a large number of tank and mortar shells. By giving Israel another carte blanche to continue the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, the current Joe Biden administration has made it clear to the world that the US is also a direct participant in the massacre of Palestinians.

by Viktor Mikhin

https://journal-neo.su/2024/08/17/usa-israel-participants-in-the-crimes-in-gaza



Quote Of The Day

"Do to others as you would have them do to you."

Luke 6:31

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Featured Videos

New Evidence Proves Watergate Was A Lawfare Scam Tucker Carlson Interviews Geoff Shepard (2:23:17)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



Trump Assassination Attempt

Hundreds of posts have been published.

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis