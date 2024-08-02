August 2, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
Lead News: The Israeli Terrorist State by Craig Murray and Video Of The Day: How The CIA Discovered Israel's Nuclear Weapons by GDF
Video Of The Day
How The CIA Discovered Israel's Nuclear Weapons (24:28)
by GDF
https://rumble.com/v59gtd9-how-the-cia-discovered-israels-nuclear-weapons-by-gdf.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Israeli Terrorist State
It is no longer possible to categorise the nihilistic violence of the Israeli state. It appears to have no objective other than violence and an urge for desolation.
by Craig Murray
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2024/07/the-israeli-terrorist-state
Adolf Hitler Chapter 21 (Audiobook 1:54:13)
Victory In The West September 3, 1939-June 25, 1940
by John Toland
https://rumble.com/v59dfhu-adolf-hitler-chapter-21-victory-in-the-west-september-3-1939-june-25-1940-b.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Israel’s Allies Block Security Council Statement Condemning Tehran Attack
Russia and China strongly condemned the Israeli attacks in Iran and Lebanon this week, blasting authorities in Tel Aviv for sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks and pushing West Asia to the brink of all-out war.
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/israels-allies-block-security-council-statement-condemning-tehran-attack
Female Boxer In Tears After Fighting "Alleged Male" At Paris Olympics (5:00)
Today I am discussing two boxers, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, who previously failed gender eligibility tests but are now competing in the women's boxing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After Fighting "Alleged Male" At Paris Olympics.
by Misha Petrov
https://rumble.com/v59ddyc-female-boxer-in-tears-after-fighting-alleged-male-at-paris-olympics.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Israel Has A History Of Killing Hamas Leaders Who Are Trying To Secure Ceasefires
Benjamin Netanyahu’s reckless assassination of Ismail Haniyeh undermines the prospects for a peace deal and the release of the hostages.
by Mehdi Hasan
https://zeteo.com/p/israel-history-killing-hamas-ismail-haniyeh
Quote Of The Day
"You will be lifted into heaven upon the arms of those you have served."
Edgar Cayce
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Information Liberation
Founded in 2005, InformationLiberation is an independent news and commentary site dedicated to pursuing the truth wherever it leads, without apology and without care for being politically correct.
http://InformationLiberation.com
Trump Assassination Attempt
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
