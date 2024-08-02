EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

How The CIA Discovered Israel's Nuclear Weapons (24:28)

by GDF

https://rumble.com/v59gtd9-how-the-cia-discovered-israels-nuclear-weapons-by-gdf.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Israeli Terrorist State

It is no longer possible to categorise the nihilistic violence of the Israeli state. It appears to have no objective other than violence and an urge for desolation.

by Craig Murray

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2024/07/the-israeli-terrorist-state



Adolf Hitler Chapter 21 (Audiobook 1:54:13)

Victory In The West September 3, 1939-June 25, 1940

by John Toland

https://rumble.com/v59dfhu-adolf-hitler-chapter-21-victory-in-the-west-september-3-1939-june-25-1940-b.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel’s Allies Block Security Council Statement Condemning Tehran Attack

Russia and China strongly condemned the Israeli attacks in Iran and Lebanon this week, blasting authorities in Tel Aviv for sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks and pushing West Asia to the brink of all-out war.

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/israels-allies-block-security-council-statement-condemning-tehran-attack



Female Boxer In Tears After Fighting "Alleged Male" At Paris Olympics (5:00)

Today I am discussing two boxers, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, who previously failed gender eligibility tests but are now competing in the women's boxing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After Fighting "Alleged Male" At Paris Olympics.

by Misha Petrov

https://rumble.com/v59ddyc-female-boxer-in-tears-after-fighting-alleged-male-at-paris-olympics.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel Has A History Of Killing Hamas Leaders Who Are Trying To Secure Ceasefires

Benjamin Netanyahu’s reckless assassination of Ismail Haniyeh undermines the prospects for a peace deal and the release of the hostages.

by Mehdi Hasan

https://zeteo.com/p/israel-history-killing-hamas-ismail-haniyeh



Quote Of The Day

"You will be lifted into heaven upon the arms of those you have served."

Edgar Cayce

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Information Liberation

Founded in 2005, InformationLiberation is an independent news and commentary site dedicated to pursuing the truth wherever it leads, without apology and without care for being politically correct.

http://InformationLiberation.com



Trump Assassination Attempt

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Love Is The Answer

