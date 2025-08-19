EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Clayton Morris Interviews Ken McCarthy (1:04:40)

JFK And The Israeli Nuclear Program

https://rumble.com/v6xsrdq-clayton-morris-interviews-ken-mccarthy-jfk-and-the-israeli-nuclear-program.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline

by Mark R. Elsis

https://November221963.com



Israel Assassinated President John F. Kennedy

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israel-Assassinated-President-John-F-Kennedy-by-Mark-R-Elsis



The Day The United States Died

Thursday, June 6, 1968

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied



The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated



The JFK Three Head Shot Scenario (50:54)

by Douglas P. Horne

https://rumble.com/v6s3ys7-the-jfk-three-head-shot-scenario-by-douglas-p.-horne.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Israeli Spy Network: The Force Behind The Surveillance State

The Mossad-Jeffrey Epstein 30-year blackmail network that entrapped large numbers of the superrich and powerful is still fresh in our minds and boiling in our hearts—at least in some of our hearts. Mike Johnson and other leaders in Congress are hoping that Congress’ August recess will be instrumental in helping the American people to forget the scandal.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israeli-Spy-Network-The-Force-Behind-The-Surveillance-State-by-Chuck-Baldwin



The Israeli Flag Just Became The Only National Flag Illegal To Burn In The United States. Yeah. I’m Dead Serious.

When Criticizing Israel Becomes a Hate Crime: How One Ruling Betrayed The First Amendment

This week in Washington, D.C., a federal judge made a ruling so shocking, so unprecedented, that it flips the First Amendment on its head. Judge Trevor N. McFadden declared that the Israeli flag – with the Star of David at its center – is not a political symbol at all, but a racial one.

by Shaun King

https://www.thenorthstar.com/p/the-israeli-flag-just-became-the



Upholding Free Speech: The Constitutionality Of An Anti-Semitism “Law” (8:58)

The push for laws aimed at curtailing criticism of Israel, Zionism, or historical events such as the Holocaust, and the noticing of religious affiliations of those in power, raises profound questions about the First Amendment and democratic values enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

by AurigaBooks, Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA

https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/antisemitism_law



What Really Happened In Alaska

The Putin–Trump meeting dropped some important veils. It revealed that Washington views Russia as a peer power, and that Europe is little more than a useful American tool.

Pepe Escobar

https://thecradle.co/articles/what-really-happened-in-alaska



Footage Documents The Crime Of An Israeli Drone Targeting A Little Girl Carrying Water In Jabalia, North Of Gaza (1:24)

Yet another example of the targets hit by Israel’s Europe – and West-backed arsenal, happening in full view of the world.

by Ramy Abdu

https://x.com/RamAbdu/status/1957061063716814911



“Kennedy’s Economics”; “Kennedy’s Assassination”

John F. Kennedy’s economics program was a modernization of New Deal thinking. When he took office in 1961, the nation was mired in a recession for which the Eisenhower administration had no answer.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/nightmare-post-wwii-prosperity-becomes-154



‘Only Way We Get To Peace Is If People Talk To Each Other’ ~ Dennis Kucinich (32:44)

RT talks to Dennis Kucinich, former US Democratic congressman, about the Putin-Trump summit which he believes was quite significant.

https://rumble.com/v6xogcu-only-way-we-get-to-peace-is-if-people-talk-to-each-other-dennis-kucinich.html



Middle East Spectator Shocker!: Jew-Covers-For-Jew!

The attorney responsible for not prosecuting the case of Israeli government official and pedophile Tom Artiom Alexandrovich is reportedly an Israeli-born Jewish woman named Sigal Chattah.

by Mark Dankof

https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2025/08/middle-east-spectator-shocker-jew-covers-for-jew



We Have To Move Past Anger And Resentment (15:38)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6xpsz6-we-have-to-move-past-anger-and-resentment.html



Israeli Las Vegas Pedophile Was Behind Shutting Grok Down

Grok confirmed to @jakeshieldsajj that the Israeli Cyber Chief under Netanyahu, who was charged with pedophilia, later released by the Trump administration, and fled to Israel, was responsible for shutting Grok down. A pedophile was given control over putting restrictions on Grok.

by Sulaiman Ahmed

https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/1957265717499195554



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Quote Of The Day

“I cannot believe that Israel has any real desire to remain

indefinitely a garrison state surrounded by fear and hate.”

John F. Kennedy

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

In Search Of The Miraculous

Since its original publication in 1949, In Search of the Miraculous has been hailed as the most valuable and reliable documentation of G. I. Gurdjieff's thoughts and universal view.

by P. D. Oespenski

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Mark R. Elsis