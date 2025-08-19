August 19, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Clayton Morris Interviews Ken McCarthy: JFK And The Israeli Nuclear Program (1:04:40)
Israeli Spy Network: The Force Behind The Surveillance State by Chuck Baldwin, The Israeli Flag Just Became Illegal To Burn In The U.S. by Shaun King, Upholding Free Speech by AurigaBooks (8:58)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
41,245 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Clayton Morris Interviews Ken McCarthy (1:04:40)
JFK And The Israeli Nuclear Program
https://rumble.com/v6xsrdq-clayton-morris-interviews-ken-mccarthy-jfk-and-the-israeli-nuclear-program.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com
Israel Assassinated President John F. Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israel-Assassinated-President-John-F-Kennedy-by-Mark-R-Elsis
The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied
The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated
The JFK Three Head Shot Scenario (50:54)
by Douglas P. Horne
https://rumble.com/v6s3ys7-the-jfk-three-head-shot-scenario-by-douglas-p.-horne.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Israeli Spy Network: The Force Behind The Surveillance State
The Mossad-Jeffrey Epstein 30-year blackmail network that entrapped large numbers of the superrich and powerful is still fresh in our minds and boiling in our hearts—at least in some of our hearts. Mike Johnson and other leaders in Congress are hoping that Congress’ August recess will be instrumental in helping the American people to forget the scandal.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israeli-Spy-Network-The-Force-Behind-The-Surveillance-State-by-Chuck-Baldwin
The Israeli Flag Just Became The Only National Flag Illegal To Burn In The United States. Yeah. I’m Dead Serious.
When Criticizing Israel Becomes a Hate Crime: How One Ruling Betrayed The First Amendment
This week in Washington, D.C., a federal judge made a ruling so shocking, so unprecedented, that it flips the First Amendment on its head. Judge Trevor N. McFadden declared that the Israeli flag – with the Star of David at its center – is not a political symbol at all, but a racial one.
by Shaun King
https://www.thenorthstar.com/p/the-israeli-flag-just-became-the
Upholding Free Speech: The Constitutionality Of An Anti-Semitism “Law” (8:58)
The push for laws aimed at curtailing criticism of Israel, Zionism, or historical events such as the Holocaust, and the noticing of religious affiliations of those in power, raises profound questions about the First Amendment and democratic values enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
by AurigaBooks, Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA
https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/antisemitism_law
What Really Happened In Alaska
The Putin–Trump meeting dropped some important veils. It revealed that Washington views Russia as a peer power, and that Europe is little more than a useful American tool.
Pepe Escobar
https://thecradle.co/articles/what-really-happened-in-alaska
Footage Documents The Crime Of An Israeli Drone Targeting A Little Girl Carrying Water In Jabalia, North Of Gaza (1:24)
Yet another example of the targets hit by Israel’s Europe – and West-backed arsenal, happening in full view of the world.
by Ramy Abdu
https://x.com/RamAbdu/status/1957061063716814911
“Kennedy’s Economics”; “Kennedy’s Assassination”
John F. Kennedy’s economics program was a modernization of New Deal thinking. When he took office in 1961, the nation was mired in a recession for which the Eisenhower administration had no answer.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/nightmare-post-wwii-prosperity-becomes-154
‘Only Way We Get To Peace Is If People Talk To Each Other’ ~ Dennis Kucinich (32:44)
RT talks to Dennis Kucinich, former US Democratic congressman, about the Putin-Trump summit which he believes was quite significant.
https://rumble.com/v6xogcu-only-way-we-get-to-peace-is-if-people-talk-to-each-other-dennis-kucinich.html
Middle East Spectator Shocker!: Jew-Covers-For-Jew!
The attorney responsible for not prosecuting the case of Israeli government official and pedophile Tom Artiom Alexandrovich is reportedly an Israeli-born Jewish woman named Sigal Chattah.
by Mark Dankof
https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2025/08/middle-east-spectator-shocker-jew-covers-for-jew
We Have To Move Past Anger And Resentment (15:38)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6xpsz6-we-have-to-move-past-anger-and-resentment.html
Israeli Las Vegas Pedophile Was Behind Shutting Grok Down
Grok confirmed to @jakeshieldsajj that the Israeli Cyber Chief under Netanyahu, who was charged with pedophilia, later released by the Trump administration, and fled to Israel, was responsible for shutting Grok down. A pedophile was given control over putting restrictions on Grok.
by Sulaiman Ahmed
https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/1957265717499195554
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
Quote Of The Day
“I cannot believe that Israel has any real desire to remain
indefinitely a garrison state surrounded by fear and hate.”
John F. Kennedy
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
In Search Of The Miraculous
Since its original publication in 1949, In Search of the Miraculous has been hailed as the most valuable and reliable documentation of G. I. Gurdjieff's thoughts and universal view.
by P. D. Oespenski
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis