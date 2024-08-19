“For it is in giving that we receive.”

Are Vaccines The Cause Of The Epidemic Of Cancer Among Young People

Doctors all over the world are confused by the fact that cancer rates among millennials and Gen Xers have risen sharply. Seventeen types of cancer are much commoner among today's young people than they used to be. Individuals born in 1990 face risks of getting cancer that are two or three times the risks faced by those born in 1955. The rise is definitely not due to better screening. People are dying early in huge numbers. Cancers which didn't affect previous generations are affecting the young.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

CIA Classified Book About The Pole Shift, Mass Extinctions And The True Adam And Eve Story (27:08)

by The Why Files

Want More Freedom Of Speech? Try Less Government.

It is time to get the United States out of the censorship business for good. In the last three years, the House of Representatives has disclosed a massive censorship system run in part with federal funding and with coordination with federal officials. A federal court described this system as truly “Orwellian.” The Biden Administration has made speech regulation a priority in targeting disinformation, misinformation or malinformation. President Joe Biden even said that companies refusing to censor citizens were “killing people.”

by Jonathan Turley

Myth Busted! Virginia, Not Congress, Called For The Philadelphia Convention (21:03)

Most people seem to believe that the constitutional convention of 1787 was called for by Congress under the Articles of Confederation. Even the Library of Congress makes this claim. But it's totally false. It was actually the Commonwealth of Virginia that initiated the call for the Philadelphia convention - and she was followed by a number of other states before congress ever shared their opinion in early 1787. Learn the truth - receipts included.

by Tenth Amendment Center

Biden’s Incriminating Admission Of U.S. Involvement In Offensive On Russia

This is as close to World War Three as it can get. One senses that only the calm discipline and strategic prudence of the Russian leadership are preventing the moment from escalating to a global catastrophe. It is breathtaking what is going on with the offensive into the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation. This is as close to World War Three taking place as it can get, if not already happening.

Editorial by Strategic Culture

America Has Only Two Religions: Democrat And Republican

Poll after poll describes how religious America is. It is true that at its inception, and for over 150 years following, America was indeed a very religious nation. In fact, without the strong Christian convictions of the Pilgrims, Puritans and Patriots, the United States would have never come into existence.

by Chuck Baldwin

David Knight Interviews Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey (1:00:05)

Dimitri K. Simes: ‘They Wanted To Block Any Attempt To Have A Russian-American Dialogue’

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided a property in Rappahannock County, Virginia, belonging to Russian-American political analyst Dimitri K. Simes this week. Russian TV Channel One presenter and founder of the US-based think tank Center for the National Interest, Dimitri K. Simes, shared his thoughts on the current state of the US law enforcement and on how the authorities treat dissenters in the United States nowadays in an interview with Sputnik.

by Dimitri K. Simes

New Evidence Proves Watergate Was A Lawfare Scam Tucker Carlson Interviews Geoff Shepard (2:23:17)

The Beach Boys (30 Posts)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

“Political correctness is communist propaganda writ small. In my study of communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.”

Theodore Dalrymple

Crop Circle Connector

The leading website on the crop circle phenomenon in the world.

Is Someone Talking Back To Planet Earth?

Two unusual crop formations have been under analysis ever since they appeared overnight in mid-August in a wheat field at Chilbolton, England. The two designs were found near a Ministry of Defense radio telescope between August 14 and 19. by by Jan Howard

A Message Finally Received

In Answer To Carl Sagan?

According to Manager Ladd, five days after the Face initially appeared, a second striking - and strikingly different - glyph suddenly materialized in the same field (below) - only a few hundred feet from the "Face." But this second glyph, at first dubbed the "Persian carpet," had a far more compelling story to tell than the mere appearance of “a “face.” Crop circle investigators in England quickly realized that this second glyph was a near dead ringer for a “SETI” (Search For Extraterrestrial Intelligence) message composed and transmitted from the Arecibo Radio Telescope in Puerto Rico in 1974 - 27 years before and thousands of miles away from this Chilbolton field (below, left). That original Message, conceived by Frank Drake, the late Carl Sagan, and a few other colleagues at Arecibo, contained information about the human race, our solar system, and our means of communication. Yet, after a second look, there were subtle but crucial differences between this historic SETI transmission, and the apparent “alien response” appearing at Chilbolton in 2001.

by Richard Hoagland

It's The 25th Anniversary Of Earth's First Attempt To Phone E.T.

Twenty-five years ago next week, humanity sent its first and only deliberate radio message to extraterrestrials. Nobody has called back yet, but that's OK -- we weren't really expecting an answer. The message was sent during the dedication of a major upgrade to the Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico on the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1974, and contained some very basic information about the human race. It included representations of the fundamental chemicals of life, the formula for DNA, a crude diagram of our solar system and simple pictures of a human being and the Arecibo telescope.

by Bill Steele

Mark R. Elsis