Glenn Diesen Interviews Gilbert Doctorow: The Hidden Trump-Putin Agreements In Alaska (54:32)

https://rumble.com/v6xr1bo-glenn-diesen-interviews-gilbert-doctorow-the-hidden-trump-putin-agreements-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Delicate Exit

My coalescing sense of the underwhelming Alaska Chats is that Russia has not materially varied from its longstanding terms. Trump rolled into town with his “stealth” flyover, imagining he was the one giving an audience to Putin. From start to finish it was perfectly evident to any discerning observer that it was just the opposite, and that Putin was there to repeat and to emphasize Russia’s apparently inviolable terms.

by William Schryver

https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/the-delicate-exit



David Knight Returns! (4:35)

An update from David on the new format of the show (with his son, Travis).

David returns Monday, August 18th, 2025.

David Knight Show Live 9am EDT

https://davidknightshow.substack.com/p/david-knight-returns



America Is A Stunted Nation. Is Its Condition Fatal? Can It Recover Its Original Purpose?

President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement lionize the US as the greatest nation on earth. But its development has become so badly stunted with respect to the ideals of its founding that its present degraded condition may be fatal. Allow me to explain.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/america-is-a-stunted-nation-is-its



EMJ Live 132: Gaza Replaced Auschwitz As Symbol Of Jewish Identity (1:13:25)

https://rumble.com/v6xmug0-emj-live-132-gaza-replaced-auschwitz-as-symbol-of-jewish-identity.html



Normalisation Is Death Of Arab Sovereignty, Syria Is The Best Example

Robert Inlakesh argues that Syria’s normalization with “Israel” has eroded its sovereignty, deepened instability, and turned it into a tool of US-Israeli policy; a cautionary tale for the Arab world.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/normalisation-is-death-of-arab-sovereignty--syria-is-the-bes



Charlie Kirk If He Was Alive At Christ’s Crucifixion (0:08)

by Kaguya’s Top Gal

https://x.com/hayasaka_aryan/status/1956822173047193765



Washington Really Is Israeli-Occupied Territory

The American people have lost control of their government.

by George D. O’Neill Jr.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/washington-really-is-israeli-occupied-territory



Big Win For Palestine As Iowa City Passes Boycott Bill (5:13)

Ali Abunimah, executive director of Electronic Intifada, discusses Iowa City’s council members approving a resolution to “boycott” companies.

https://rumble.com/v6xladk-big-win-for-palestine-as-iowa-city-passes-boycott-bill-with-ali-abunimah.html



Israeli Intelligence Official And Netanyahu Associate Arrested In Vegas For Child Sex Trafficking – Gets Free Pass Back To Israel

Since the current administration has taken office earlier this year, they have made it clear that their immigration policies would have a strong emphasis on deporting illegal aliens who are criminals.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/israeli-intelligence-official-and-netanyahu-associate-arrested-in-vegas-for-child-sex-trafficking-gets-free-pass-back-to-israel



Ave Maria

"For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world,

and loses his own soul?

Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?"

Matthew 16:26

Serpent In The Sky

The High Wisdom Of Ancient Egypt

John Anthony West's revolutionary reinterpretation of the civilization of Egypt challenges all that has been accepted as dogma concerning Ancient Egypt.

by John Anthony West

The Great Pyramid Of Giza

Encodes The Speed Of Light At Least Six Different Ways

"Egyptian civilization was not a development, it was a legacy." ~ John Anthony West

by Mark R. Elsis

https://GreatPyramidOfGiza.net



