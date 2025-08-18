August 18, 2025, 23 Posts Published And Archived. Glenn Diesen Interviews Gilbert Doctorow: The Hidden Trump-Putin Agreements In Alaska (54:32)
The Delicate Exit by William Schryver, David Knight Returns!, America Is A Stunted Nation. Is Its Condition Fatal? Can It Recover Its Original Purpose? by Richard C. Cook
Glenn Diesen Interviews Gilbert Doctorow: The Hidden Trump-Putin Agreements In Alaska (54:32)
https://rumble.com/v6xr1bo-glenn-diesen-interviews-gilbert-doctorow-the-hidden-trump-putin-agreements-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Delicate Exit
My coalescing sense of the underwhelming Alaska Chats is that Russia has not materially varied from its longstanding terms. Trump rolled into town with his “stealth” flyover, imagining he was the one giving an audience to Putin. From start to finish it was perfectly evident to any discerning observer that it was just the opposite, and that Putin was there to repeat and to emphasize Russia’s apparently inviolable terms.
by William Schryver
https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/the-delicate-exit
David Knight Returns! (4:35)
An update from David on the new format of the show (with his son, Travis).
David returns Monday, August 18th, 2025.
David Knight Show Live 9am EDT
https://davidknightshow.substack.com/p/david-knight-returns
America Is A Stunted Nation. Is Its Condition Fatal? Can It Recover Its Original Purpose?
President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement lionize the US as the greatest nation on earth. But its development has become so badly stunted with respect to the ideals of its founding that its present degraded condition may be fatal. Allow me to explain.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/america-is-a-stunted-nation-is-its
EMJ Live 132: Gaza Replaced Auschwitz As Symbol Of Jewish Identity (1:13:25)
https://rumble.com/v6xmug0-emj-live-132-gaza-replaced-auschwitz-as-symbol-of-jewish-identity.html
Normalisation Is Death Of Arab Sovereignty, Syria Is The Best Example
Robert Inlakesh argues that Syria’s normalization with “Israel” has eroded its sovereignty, deepened instability, and turned it into a tool of US-Israeli policy; a cautionary tale for the Arab world.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/normalisation-is-death-of-arab-sovereignty--syria-is-the-bes
Charlie Kirk If He Was Alive At Christ’s Crucifixion (0:08)
by Kaguya’s Top Gal
https://x.com/hayasaka_aryan/status/1956822173047193765
Washington Really Is Israeli-Occupied Territory
The American people have lost control of their government.
by George D. O’Neill Jr.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/washington-really-is-israeli-occupied-territory
Big Win For Palestine As Iowa City Passes Boycott Bill (5:13)
Ali Abunimah, executive director of Electronic Intifada, discusses Iowa City’s council members approving a resolution to “boycott” companies.
https://rumble.com/v6xladk-big-win-for-palestine-as-iowa-city-passes-boycott-bill-with-ali-abunimah.html
Israeli Intelligence Official And Netanyahu Associate Arrested In Vegas For Child Sex Trafficking – Gets Free Pass Back To Israel
Since the current administration has taken office earlier this year, they have made it clear that their immigration policies would have a strong emphasis on deporting illegal aliens who are criminals.
by Brian Shilhavy
https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/israeli-intelligence-official-and-netanyahu-associate-arrested-in-vegas-for-child-sex-trafficking-gets-free-pass-back-to-israel
