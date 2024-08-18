August 18, 2024, The Daily Newsletter.
Featured News: The Next 10 Days Will Change Our World by Video Rebel | Video Of The Day: Myth Busted! Virginia, Not Congress, Called For The Philadelphia Convention by Tenth Amendment Center
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
“For it is in giving that we receive.”
Saint Francis of Assisi
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Over 5,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Featured News
The Next 10 Days Will Change Our World
Over the next ten days we will see a Democratic Convention in Chicago that will be far worse than the 1968 DNC riots. We will also see the collapse of the Donbass front in the Ukraine. The Russians are almost ready to assault the city of Pokrovsk which is Zelensky’s last line of defense. Additionally, Russia has given Iran so many advanced weapons that the attack on Israel had to be delayed. Israel and the US will soon be greatly humiliated. And that will hurt the US Dollar and enrage American voters who up until now had been compliant sheep despite the abuse all normal people around the world have received from the Global Elite. In short, it all hits the fan -or mostly all except for the Collapse of the Dollar – over the next ten days.
by Video Rebel
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Next-10-Days-Will-Change-Our-World-by-Video-Rebel
Video Of The Day
Myth Busted! Virginia, Not Congress, Called For The Philadelphia Convention (21:03)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v5bf9b1-myth-busted-virginia-not-congress-called-for-the-philadelphia-convention-te.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Quote Of The Day
“The Constitution is not an instrument for the government to restrain the people,
it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government -
lest it come to dominate our lives and interests.”
Patrick Henry
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Patrick Henry Speech Before Virginia Ratifying Convention (June 5, 1788)
Mr. Henry. Mr. Chairman, I am much obliged to the {44} very worthy gentleman for his encomium. I wish I was possessed with talents, or possessed of any thing that might enable me to elucidate this great subject. I am not free from suspicion: I am apt to entertain doubts. I rose yesterday to ask a question which arose in my own mind. When I asked that question, I thought the meaning of my interrogation was obvious. The fate of this question and of America may depend on this. Have they said, We, the states? Have they made a proposal of a compact between states? If they had, this would be a confederation. It is otherwise most clearly a consolidated government.
by Patrick Henry
https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/patrick-henry-virginia-ratifying-convention-va
Trump Assassination Attempt
Hundreds of posts have been published.
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Archive
Over 33,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts
have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Memes
Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,600 archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis