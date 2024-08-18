“For it is in giving that we receive.”

The Next 10 Days Will Change Our World

Over the next ten days we will see a Democratic Convention in Chicago that will be far worse than the 1968 DNC riots. We will also see the collapse of the Donbass front in the Ukraine. The Russians are almost ready to assault the city of Pokrovsk which is Zelensky’s last line of defense. Additionally, Russia has given Iran so many advanced weapons that the attack on Israel had to be delayed. Israel and the US will soon be greatly humiliated. And that will hurt the US Dollar and enrage American voters who up until now had been compliant sheep despite the abuse all normal people around the world have received from the Global Elite. In short, it all hits the fan -or mostly all except for the Collapse of the Dollar – over the next ten days.

by Video Rebel

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Next-10-Days-Will-Change-Our-World-by-Video-Rebel



Myth Busted! Virginia, Not Congress, Called For The Philadelphia Convention (21:03)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5bf9b1-myth-busted-virginia-not-congress-called-for-the-philadelphia-convention-te.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



“The Constitution is not an instrument for the government to restrain the people,

it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government -

lest it come to dominate our lives and interests.”

Patrick Henry

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Patrick Henry Speech Before Virginia Ratifying Convention (June 5, 1788)

Mr. Henry. Mr. Chairman, I am much obliged to the {44} very worthy gentleman for his encomium. I wish I was possessed with talents, or possessed of any thing that might enable me to elucidate this great subject. I am not free from suspicion: I am apt to entertain doubts. I rose yesterday to ask a question which arose in my own mind. When I asked that question, I thought the meaning of my interrogation was obvious. The fate of this question and of America may depend on this. Have they said, We, the states? Have they made a proposal of a compact between states? If they had, this would be a confederation. It is otherwise most clearly a consolidated government.

by Patrick Henry

https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/patrick-henry-virginia-ratifying-convention-va



