August 17, 2025, Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis On Rudolf Hess (1:28:13)
Rudolf Hess Was Assassinated 38 Years Ago Today, Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess A Courageous Hero For Peace by Mark R. Elsis, at RudolfHess.net
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
41,197 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis On Rudolf Hess (1:28:13)
https://rumble.com/v6xplf2-deanna-spingola-interviews-mark-r.-elsis-on-rudolf-hess.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess
Born: April 26, 1894 – Assassinated: August 17, 1987
Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess
A Courageous Hero For Peace
by Mark R. Elsis
https://RudolfHess.net
“My coming to England in this way is, as I realize, so unusual that nobody will easily understand it. I was confronted by a very hard decision. I do not think I could have arrived at my final choice unless I had continually kept before my eyes the vision of an endless line of children’s coffins with weeping mothers behind them both English and German, and another line of coffins of mothers with mourning children.”
Rudolf Hess (June 10, 1941)
Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis
Twenty-Seven Interviews From 2013 To 2020, In Chronological Order
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Deanna-Spingola-Interviews-Mark-R-Elsis
Rudolf Hess Was Interview Number One, And It Took Place On February 28, 2013
All Interviews Were Live On Republic Broadcasting Network
https://RepublicBroadcasting.org
Deanna Spingola
Author, Historian, and Radio Host
February 17, 1944 – July 7, 2025
Requiescat In Pace, My Dear And Loving Friend
https://Spingola.com
https://SpingolaSpeaks.net
https://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/?s=Deanna+Spingola
Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com
https://earthnewspaper.com/blog
Hitler’s Peace Plans
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HitlersPeacePlans.com
Hitler Wanted To Take Over The World
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Hitler-Wanted-To-Take-Over-The-World-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Holocaust Revisionism
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HolocaustRevisionism.com
The Life And Death Of Rudolf Hess (1:51:08)
by David Irving
https://rumble.com/v3hh5u0-the-life-and-death-of-rudolf-hess-by-david-irving.html
Hess: The Missing Years 1941-1945
by David Irving
https://irvingbooks.com/product/hess-the-missing-years-1941-1945
David Irving
Thank you, David
https://FPP.co.uk
https://IrvingBooks.com
“I do not propose to argue about charges that are concerned with the internal affairs of Germany, with which foreigners have no right to interfere. I make no complaints about statements, the aim of which is to discredit and dishonor myself and the entire German people. I regard such statements coming from enemies as confirmations of our honor. It has been my privilege to serve for many years under the greatest son to whom my people have given birth in its thousand years of history. Even if it were possible for me to do so, I would never wish to wipe this period of service out of my life. It fills me with happiness to know that I did my duty toward my people. I regret nothing. Whatever men may do to me, the day will come when I will stand before the judgment seat of the Eternal: to Him I will give an account of my actions, and I know that He will pronounce me innocent.
Last statement by Rudolf Hess to the International Military Tribunal in Nüremberg (August 31, 1946)
Thank you for all that you tirelessly do Mark. The earth is in your debt.