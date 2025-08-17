Rudolf Hess Was Assassinated 38 Years Ago Today

EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

41,197 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis On Rudolf Hess (1:28:13)

https://rumble.com/v6xplf2-deanna-spingola-interviews-mark-r.-elsis-on-rudolf-hess.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess

Born: April 26, 1894 – Assassinated: August 17, 1987



Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess

A Courageous Hero For Peace

by Mark R. Elsis

https://RudolfHess.net

“My coming to England in this way is, as I realize, so unusual that nobody will easily understand it. I was confronted by a very hard decision. I do not think I could have arrived at my final choice unless I had continually kept before my eyes the vision of an endless line of children’s coffins with weeping mothers behind them both English and German, and another line of coffins of mothers with mourning children.”

Rudolf Hess (June 10, 1941)



Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis

Twenty-Seven Interviews From 2013 To 2020, In Chronological Order

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Deanna-Spingola-Interviews-Mark-R-Elsis



Rudolf Hess Was Interview Number One, And It Took Place On February 28, 2013

All Interviews Were Live On Republic Broadcasting Network

https://RepublicBroadcasting.org



Deanna Spingola

Author, Historian, and Radio Host

February 17, 1944 – July 7, 2025

Requiescat In Pace, My Dear And Loving Friend

https://Spingola.com

https://SpingolaSpeaks.net

https://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/?s=Deanna+Spingola



Mark R. Elsis

https://MarkRElsis.com

https://EarthNewspaper.com

https://earthnewspaper.com/blog



Hitler’s Peace Plans

by Mark R. Elsis

https://HitlersPeacePlans.com



Hitler Wanted To Take Over The World

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Hitler-Wanted-To-Take-Over-The-World-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Holocaust Revisionism

by Mark R. Elsis

https://HolocaustRevisionism.com



The Life And Death Of Rudolf Hess (1:51:08)

by David Irving

https://rumble.com/v3hh5u0-the-life-and-death-of-rudolf-hess-by-david-irving.html



Hess: The Missing Years 1941-1945

by David Irving

https://irvingbooks.com/product/hess-the-missing-years-1941-1945



David Irving

Thank you, David

https://FPP.co.uk

https://IrvingBooks.com

“I do not propose to argue about charges that are concerned with the internal affairs of Germany, with which foreigners have no right to interfere. I make no complaints about statements, the aim of which is to discredit and dishonor myself and the entire German people. I regard such statements coming from enemies as confirmations of our honor. It has been my privilege to serve for many years under the greatest son to whom my people have given birth in its thousand years of history. Even if it were possible for me to do so, I would never wish to wipe this period of service out of my life. It fills me with happiness to know that I did my duty toward my people. I regret nothing. Whatever men may do to me, the day will come when I will stand before the judgment seat of the Eternal: to Him I will give an account of my actions, and I know that He will pronounce me innocent.

Last statement by Rudolf Hess to the International Military Tribunal in Nüremberg (August 31, 1946)