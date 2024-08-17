“For it is in giving that we receive.”

Saint Francis of Assisi



Video Of The Day

David Knight Interviews Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey (1:00:05)

Featured News

Vigano Counter-Attacks

With some of the arguments one may not agree,

But here is a Catholic spirit, faithful and free.

Summoned by Rome to appear before a Newchurch court on June 28 to answer accusations of “schism,” the heroic defender of the Faith, Archbishop Vigano, chose to reply on the same day by making public an explanation of why he refused the Newchurch summons. A one-sentence-per-paragraph summary of that explanation cannot possibly do justice to the original, but it provides readers with an overview.

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

Quote Of The Day

"It is not a conspiracy, don't call it a conspiracy.

It is all out in the open, and it stands on the ignorance,

apathy, and stupidity of the American people.

That is the foundation upon which the New World Order is built."

William Cooper

Trump Assassination Attempt

Hundreds of posts have been published.

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

