August 17, 2024
David Knight Interviews Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey (1:00:05) and Vigano Counter-Attacks by Bishop Richard N. Williamson
Video Of The Day
David Knight Interviews Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey (1:00:05)
https://rumble.com/v5baw5o-david-knight-interviews-drs.-mark-and-sam-bailey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Vigano Counter-Attacks
With some of the arguments one may not agree,
But here is a Catholic spirit, faithful and free.
Summoned by Rome to appear before a Newchurch court on June 28 to answer accusations of “schism,” the heroic defender of the Faith, Archbishop Vigano, chose to reply on the same day by making public an explanation of why he refused the Newchurch summons. A one-sentence-per-paragraph summary of that explanation cannot possibly do justice to the original, but it provides readers with an overview.
by Bishop Richard N. Williamson
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Vigano-Counter-Attacks-by-Bishop-Richard-N-Williamson
Quote Of The Day
"It is not a conspiracy, don't call it a conspiracy.
It is all out in the open, and it stands on the ignorance,
apathy, and stupidity of the American people.
That is the foundation upon which the New World Order is built."
William Cooper
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Trump Assassination Attempt
Hundreds of posts have been published.
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
