Video Of The Day

ACH (2395) Dr. Peter Hammond - Paganism And Blasphemy Promoted At The Olympic Games (1:02:36)

https://rumble.com/v5b679e-ach-2395-dr.-peter-hammond-paganism-and-blasphemy-promoted-at-the-olympic-g.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Vermont Supreme Court Sacrifices Children To Big Pharma

by John Klar

https://brownstone.org/articles/vermont-supreme-court-sacrifices-children-to-big-pharma



England Is Dead – America Is Next

by Conrad Rook

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=292945



Solfeggio Frequencies (20:01)

https://rumble.com/v5b3xid-solfeggio-frequencies.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Passing Observations 257

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/observations257.htm



Episode 1092: Right-Wing Factional Unity In The Spanish Civil War With Karl Dahl (1:37:54)

by The Pete Quinones Show

https://rumble.com/v5abml1-episode-1092-right-wing-factional-unity-in-the-spanish-civil-war-w-karl-dah.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Ukrainian Mercenary NATO Forces Invade Russia Targeting Civilian Populations – Russia Labels Invasion As “Terrorist Attack”

by Brian Shilhavy

https://vaccineimpact.com/2024/ukrainian-mercenary-nato-forces-invade-russia-targeting-civilian-populations-russia-labels-invasion-as-terrorist-attack



Sacred Geometry And Divine Alchemy (42:39)

by Robert Sepehr

https://rumble.com/v5b1dn9-sacred-geometry-and-divine-alchemy-by-robert-sepehr.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Cracks In The Dome: Israel’s Security Mirage

by Anis Raiss

https://thecradle.co/articles/cracks-in-the-dome-israels-security-mirage



Tim Walz And The Jews

by Kevin MacDonald

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2024/08/13/tim-walz-and-the-jews



Quote Of The Day

"Before Elvis there was nothing."

John Lennon

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

The Home Of Elvis Presley - Graceland

Elvis Aaron Presley, January 8, 1935 - August 16, 1977

https://Graceland.com



Elvis Presley Biography

The incredible Elvis Presley life story began when Elvis Aaron Presley was born to Vernon and Gladys Presley in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi, on January 8, 1935. His twin brother, Jessie Garon, was stillborn, leaving Elvis to grow up as an only child. He and his parents moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in 1948, and Elvis graduated from Humes High School there in 1953.

https://Graceland.com/Biography



Elvis Presley (50 Posts)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9SLRU38-i-bZgdbJx8RKBE5H3poCUjp5



