August 16, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
ACH (2395) Dr. Peter Hammond - Paganism And Blasphemy Promoted At The Olympic Games (1:02:36) and Vermont Supreme Court Sacrifices Children To Big Pharma by John Klar
“For it is in giving that we receive.”
Saint Francis of Assisi
Video Of The Day
ACH (2395) Dr. Peter Hammond - Paganism And Blasphemy Promoted At The Olympic Games (1:02:36)
https://rumble.com/v5b679e-ach-2395-dr.-peter-hammond-paganism-and-blasphemy-promoted-at-the-olympic-g.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Vermont Supreme Court Sacrifices Children To Big Pharma
by John Klar
https://brownstone.org/articles/vermont-supreme-court-sacrifices-children-to-big-pharma
England Is Dead – America Is Next
by Conrad Rook
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=292945
Solfeggio Frequencies (20:01)
https://rumble.com/v5b3xid-solfeggio-frequencies.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Passing Observations 257
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/observations257.htm
Episode 1092: Right-Wing Factional Unity In The Spanish Civil War With Karl Dahl (1:37:54)
by The Pete Quinones Show
https://rumble.com/v5abml1-episode-1092-right-wing-factional-unity-in-the-spanish-civil-war-w-karl-dah.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Ukrainian Mercenary NATO Forces Invade Russia Targeting Civilian Populations – Russia Labels Invasion As “Terrorist Attack”
by Brian Shilhavy
https://vaccineimpact.com/2024/ukrainian-mercenary-nato-forces-invade-russia-targeting-civilian-populations-russia-labels-invasion-as-terrorist-attack
Sacred Geometry And Divine Alchemy (42:39)
by Robert Sepehr
https://rumble.com/v5b1dn9-sacred-geometry-and-divine-alchemy-by-robert-sepehr.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Cracks In The Dome: Israel’s Security Mirage
by Anis Raiss
https://thecradle.co/articles/cracks-in-the-dome-israels-security-mirage
Tim Walz And The Jews
by Kevin MacDonald
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2024/08/13/tim-walz-and-the-jews
Quote Of The Day
"Before Elvis there was nothing."
John Lennon
Website Of The Day
The Home Of Elvis Presley - Graceland
Elvis Aaron Presley, January 8, 1935 - August 16, 1977
Elvis Presley Biography
The incredible Elvis Presley life story began when Elvis Aaron Presley was born to Vernon and Gladys Presley in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi, on January 8, 1935. His twin brother, Jessie Garon, was stillborn, leaving Elvis to grow up as an only child. He and his parents moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in 1948, and Elvis graduated from Humes High School there in 1953.
Elvis Presley (50 Posts)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
