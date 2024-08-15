August 15, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
Video Of The Day: Sacred Geometry And Divine Alchemy by Robert Sepehr (42:39) and Lead Post: One Step Away From The Biggest Oil Shock In History by Nick Giambruno
Video Of The Day
Sacred Geometry And Divine Alchemy (42:39)
by Robert Sepehr
https://rumble.com/v5b1dn9-sacred-geometry-and-divine-alchemy-by-robert-sepehr.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
One Step Away From The Biggest Oil Shock In History
by Nick Giambruno
https://internationalman.com/articles/one-step-away-from-the-biggest-oil-shock-in-history
Got A Few Things To Get Off My Chest
Like Slicing Off Balls
by Jon Rappoport
https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/got-a-few-things-to-get-off-my-chest
The Real Existential Crisis (Video 16:39)
by Peter R. Quiñones
https://petequinones.substack.com/p/the-real-existential-crisis
US Court Reimposes “Disinformation” Device Monitoring On January 6 Defendant
by Didi Rankovic
https://reclaimthenet.org/us-court-reimposes-disinformation-device-monitoring-on-january-6-defendant
Israel Sodomizes And Kills Palestinian Detainees, Candace Owens Calls Out Silent Christians (Text and Video)
With many Israelis openly supporting the systematic rape of ‘male Palestinian prisoners in concentration camps,’ Candace Owens challenges Christian Americans to ‘be a real Christian’ and speak out against this ‘morally outrageous’ crime.
by Patrick Delaney
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israel-sodomizes-and-kills-palestinian-detainees-candace-owens-calls-out-silent-christians
Quote Of The Day
“In a fully developed bureaucracy there is nobody left with whom one can argue, to whom one can present grievances, on whom the pressures of power can be exerted. Bureaucracy is the form of government in which everybody is deprived of political freedom, of the power to act; for the rule by Nobody is not no-rule, and where all are equally powerless, we have a tyranny without a tyrant.”
Hannah Arendt
Website Of The Day
Jon Rappoport
Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 40 years.
