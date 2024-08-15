“For it is in giving that we receive.”

Saint Francis of Assisi



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

Over 5,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Sacred Geometry And Divine Alchemy (42:39)

by Robert Sepehr

https://rumble.com/v5b1dn9-sacred-geometry-and-divine-alchemy-by-robert-sepehr.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

Lead Post

One Step Away From The Biggest Oil Shock In History

by Nick Giambruno

https://internationalman.com/articles/one-step-away-from-the-biggest-oil-shock-in-history



Got A Few Things To Get Off My Chest

Like Slicing Off Balls

by Jon Rappoport

https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/got-a-few-things-to-get-off-my-chest



The Real Existential Crisis (Video 16:39)

by Peter R. Quiñones

https://petequinones.substack.com/p/the-real-existential-crisis



US Court Reimposes “Disinformation” Device Monitoring On January 6 Defendant

by Didi Rankovic

https://reclaimthenet.org/us-court-reimposes-disinformation-device-monitoring-on-january-6-defendant



Israel Sodomizes And Kills Palestinian Detainees, Candace Owens Calls Out Silent Christians (Text and Video)

With many Israelis openly supporting the systematic rape of ‘male Palestinian prisoners in concentration camps,’ Candace Owens challenges Christian Americans to ‘be a real Christian’ and speak out against this ‘morally outrageous’ crime.

by Patrick Delaney

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israel-sodomizes-and-kills-palestinian-detainees-candace-owens-calls-out-silent-christians



Quote Of The Day

“In a fully developed bureaucracy there is nobody left with whom one can argue, to whom one can present grievances, on whom the pressures of power can be exerted. Bureaucracy is the form of government in which everybody is deprived of political freedom, of the power to act; for the rule by Nobody is not no-rule, and where all are equally powerless, we have a tyranny without a tyrant.”

Hannah Arendt

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 40 years.

https://JonRappoport.Substack.com



Trump Assassination Attempt

Hundreds of posts have been published.

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Archive

Over 33,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts

have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



Memes

Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,600 archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis