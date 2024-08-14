Dr. Kary Mullis Nobel Prize In Chemistry In 1993 (1944 – 2019)

Dr. Kary Mullis (1944 – 2019)

Kary received a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1993,

for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

The process, which Kary Mullis conceptualized in 1983,

is hailed as one of the monumental scientific techniques of the twentieth century.

https://KaryMullis.com



New Evidence Proves Watergate Was A Lawfare Scam (2:23:17)

Tucker Carlson Interviews Geoff Shepard

https://rumble.com/v5awt05-new-evidence-proves-watergate-was-a-lawfare-scam-tucker-carlson-interviews-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Prescription Drugs Are The Leading Cause Of Death

And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death

by Peter C. Gøtzsche, MD

https://www.madinamerica.com/2024/04/prescription-drugs-are-the-leading-cause-of-death



Detransitioner Sues Planned Parenthood For Giving Her Testosterone After 30-Minute Visit

by Calvin Freiburger

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/detransitioner-sues-planned-parenthood-for-giving-her-testosterone-as-an-18-year-old-after-30-minute-visit



The Anunnaki Creation Story (16:43)

by Universe Inside You

https://rumble.com/v5arv81-the-anunnaki-creation-story-by-universe-inside-you.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



State Department Approves Over $20 Billion Arms Package For Israel

The approval for the arms deal, which includes F-15s and tank ammunition, came the same day Israeli airstrikes killed newborn twins in Gaza

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2024/08/13/state-department-approves-over-20-billion-arms-package-for-israel



If I Were The Devil (1965) (3:16)

by Paul Harvey

https://rumble.com/v5au8vv-if-i-were-the-devil-by-paul-harvey-1965.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Who Owns America? Oligarchs Have Bought Up The American Dream

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/who_owns_america_oligarchs_have_bought_up_the_american_dream



“Only the small secrets need to be protected.

The large ones are kept secret by public incredulity.”

Marshall McLuhan

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The David Knight Show

The David Knight Show broadcasts Live Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 12:00pm

https://TheDavidKnightShow.com



Trump Assassination Attempt

Hundreds of posts have been published.

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



