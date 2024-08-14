August 14, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. 30,000,000 Videos Viewed On BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Video Of The Day: New Evidence Proves Watergate Was A Lawfare Scam Tucker Carlson Interviews Geoff Shepard (2:23:17) Lead Post Prescription Drugs Are The Leading Cause Of Death by Peter C. Gøtzsche MD
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Over 5,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
After 55 Months, And 6,108 Videos Published,
Today I Reached 30,000,000 Videos Viewed
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Dr. Kary Mullis (1944 – 2019)
Kary received a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1993,
for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR).
The process, which Kary Mullis conceptualized in 1983,
is hailed as one of the monumental scientific techniques of the twentieth century.
https://KaryMullis.com
Video Of The Day
New Evidence Proves Watergate Was A Lawfare Scam (2:23:17)
Tucker Carlson Interviews Geoff Shepard
https://rumble.com/v5awt05-new-evidence-proves-watergate-was-a-lawfare-scam-tucker-carlson-interviews-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Prescription Drugs Are The Leading Cause Of Death
And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death
by Peter C. Gøtzsche, MD
https://www.madinamerica.com/2024/04/prescription-drugs-are-the-leading-cause-of-death
Detransitioner Sues Planned Parenthood For Giving Her Testosterone After 30-Minute Visit
by Calvin Freiburger
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/detransitioner-sues-planned-parenthood-for-giving-her-testosterone-as-an-18-year-old-after-30-minute-visit
The Anunnaki Creation Story (16:43)
by Universe Inside You
https://rumble.com/v5arv81-the-anunnaki-creation-story-by-universe-inside-you.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
State Department Approves Over $20 Billion Arms Package For Israel
The approval for the arms deal, which includes F-15s and tank ammunition, came the same day Israeli airstrikes killed newborn twins in Gaza
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2024/08/13/state-department-approves-over-20-billion-arms-package-for-israel
If I Were The Devil (1965) (3:16)
by Paul Harvey
https://rumble.com/v5au8vv-if-i-were-the-devil-by-paul-harvey-1965.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Who Owns America? Oligarchs Have Bought Up The American Dream
by John and Nisha Whitehead
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/who_owns_america_oligarchs_have_bought_up_the_american_dream
Quote Of The Day
“Only the small secrets need to be protected.
The large ones are kept secret by public incredulity.”
Marshall McLuhan
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
The David Knight Show
The David Knight Show broadcasts Live Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 12:00pm
https://TheDavidKnightShow.com
Trump Assassination Attempt
Hundreds of posts have been published.
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Archive
Over 33,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts
have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Memes
Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,600 archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis