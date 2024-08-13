EarthNewspaper.com

Water

On The Silent Healer

If the practice of medicine were conceived properly in the Western world, doctors would begin by ascertaining four basic factors: the quality of the water their patients drink; the quality of the food they eat; the level and type of toxins, including mental and emotional toxins, to which they are exposed; and finally the level and type of electromagnetic fields to which they are subjected. The vast majority of medical problems can be understood by gathering patient information on these four areas, and the vast majority of health problems can be helped or even solved, by “remediating” these four core issues. Water, especially the water that supports life inside our cells and tissues, has amazing properties. We are accustomed to think of water existing in only three states: solid, liquid, or gas. However, water-and only water-also has a fourth state, sometimes called coherent water, structured water, or simply the gel phase. Each phase of water has unique characteristics in terms of bond angles (the angles between the hydrogen and oxygen molecules), charge, motion characteristics, and many other physical properties. Dr. Gerald Pollack, author of the groundbreaking book Cells, Gels and the Engines of Life, along with biologist Dr. Gilbert Ling, were the first to describe the fourth stage of water and delineate its properties. Pollack coined the term EZ (exclusion zone) water. Fourth-phase water will structure itself against a hydrophilic (“water-loving”) surface. Instead of moving randomly, the water molecules line up and form a crystalline structure that can be millions of molecules deep; this structure excludes every mineral and every other type of molecule or chemical from its midst. The water outside the EZ is “bulk” water, which contains minerals and dissolved compounds. It is basically “disordered,” whereas EZ water is “ordered.” Water is called the “universal solvent” because any hydrophilic substance will dissolve in it. EZ water is a pure crystalline “structure” consisting solely of hydrogen and oxygen.

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/water



The Anunnaki Creation Story (16:43)

by Universe Inside You

https://rumble.com/v5arv81-the-anunnaki-creation-story-by-universe-inside-you.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



“An Intricate Fabric Of Bad Actors Working Hand-In-Hand” – So Is War Inevitable?

Netanyahu did not appreciate Iran’s moderation. He doubled-down on war, making it inevitable, sooner or later.

Netanyahu went to Washington to lay out the case for all-out war on Iran – a moral war of civilisation versus the Barbarians, he said. He was applauded for his stance. He returned to Israel and immediately provoked Hizbullah, Iran and Hamas in a way that dishonoured and humiliated both – knowing well that it would draw a riposte that would most likely lead to wider war. Clearly Netanyahu, backed by a plurality of Israelis, wants an Armageddon (with full U.S. support, of course). He has the U.S., he thinks, exactly where he wants it. Netanyahu has only to escalate in one way or another – and Washington, he calculates (rightly or wrongly), will be compelled to follow. Is this why Iran is taking its time? The calculus on an initial riposte to Israel is ‘one thing’, but how then might Netanyahu retaliate in Iran and Lebanon? That can be altogether an ‘other thing’. There have been hints of nuclear weapons being deployed (in both instances). There is however nothing solid, to this latter rumour. Further, how might Israel respond towards Russia in Syria, or might the U.S. react through escalation in Ukraine? After all, Moscow has assisted Iran with its air defences (just as the West is assisting Ukraine against Russia). Many imponderables. Yet, one thing is clear (as former Russian President Medvedev noted recently): “the knot is tightening” in the Middle East. Escalation is across all the fronts. War, Medvedev suggested, may be ‘the only way this knot will be cut’. Iran must think that appeasing western pleas in the wake of the Israeli assassination of Iranian officials at their Damascus Consulate was a mistake. Netanyahu did not appreciate Iran’s moderation. He doubled-down on war, making it inevitable, sooner or later.

by Alastair Crooke

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/08/12/an-intricate-fabric-of-bad-actors-working-hand-in-hand-so-is-war-inevitable



Neil Oliver Interviews Whitney Webb (1:22:02)

https://rumble.com/v5an3z9-neil-oliver-interviews-whitney-webb.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Subliminal Message From Beijing To Washington Amidst The War Drums

Anger is a pyromaniac. Under its influence, we tend to provoke a reaction from our adversary, which serves as fuel to fan the flames, thus increasing the legitimacy of the angry inferno. The method is convenient for practicing accusatory inversion and making the one reacting to aggression the instigator of hell. Today, Washington is angry. The object of this anger is China’s spectacular rise to power, which is increasingly shaking the foundations and legitimacy of US domination of the world. This American anger desperately needs pretexts to both justify and intensify hostilities against Beijing. The United States is therefore seeking to provoke a violent reaction from its main geopolitical rival: China. So far, this American strategy of one-upmanship has had the opposite effect to that intended. Whether in Beijing’s immediate vicinity, in the Middle East, Africa or Europe, American pressure against China and its partners has reinforced Beijing’s pacifist vocation, to the point of making it a key diplomatic player in the resolution of the world’s most acute crises. Much to the chagrin of Washington’s thirst for fire. An escalation of tensions meticulously organized by Washington and its allies Washington’s strategy of escalating tensions aims to target the fulcrums that make the multipolarity advocated by Beijing and Russia a geopolitical reality. Fomenting conflicts involving Beijing’s strategic partners is the path the United States seems to have chosen to curb China’s rise to power and harm its strategic investments.

by Lama El Horr

https://journal-neo.su/2024/08/12/subliminal-message-from-beijing-to-washington-amidst-the-war-drums



States Can Check Federal Power: Anti-Commandeering Explained (19:07)

Government-run schools never teach that states have the power to stop federal programs simply by refusing to implement or enforce them. James Madison gave us the blueprint, and the supreme court has repeatedly upheld it as the anti-commandeering doctrine for over 180 years.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5a8q8s-states-can-check-federal-power-anti-commandeering-explained.html



Resisting The One-Eyed God

Every day. At work. At play. You stare at the face of the One-Eyed God. It tells you where to go and when. It tells you what to do and how. It tells you what to eat, what to drink, what to like, what to hate. It never tells you Why. If it does, it’s a lie. It tells you what to feel, not think. The One-Eyed God is everything Big. Big Government. Big Tech. Big Pharma. Big Science. Big Med. Big Labor. Big Hollywood. Big Business. The One-Eyed God is Omnipotent. The One-Eyed God knows you and your every move. It knows your income, bank balance, how you spend your money, your time and on what. It knows your virtues and your vices. It Sees All, Knows All, and Tells Nothing of real value. Not to you anyhow. Beyond Wallpaper, Ring Tones, and Apps, the One-Eyed God is beyond your control; you’re under it. You made it this way. You chose freely, lured by the Siren Songs of Convenience and Instant Gratification with a Narcissism chorus to sweeten the deal. And now, here you are in a world of perpetual illusion and manipulation by the One-Eyed God. Of course, you still have Free Choice. “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.” And yet… There still exists in many that spark known as the Individual.

by Brian Wilson

https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/welcome-the-one-eyed-god



"Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!"

Patrick Henry

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Trump Assassination Attempt

Hundreds of posts have been published.

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



