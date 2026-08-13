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Why Arguments Never Work (30:50)

Discover why your brain physically cannot evaluate evidence fairly when your identity is under threat - and why intelligence makes it worse. This video explores the neuroscience of belief, the amygdala threat response, and the backfire effect. Learn why cortisol suppresses rational thinking at the exact moment you need it most, and find out what actually works when logic and evidence fail. Whether you’re fascinated by how the brain really works, curious about the science behind human stubbornness, or someone who wants explanations that actually make sense, this will change how you understand every argument you’ve ever lost. Watch now to finally understand the physics of persuasion.

by Richard Feynman

https://rumble.com/v7e31ea-why-arguments-never-work-by-richard-feynman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



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Mark R. Elsis



