August 12, 2024
How Israel Plans To Whitewash Its War Crimes In Gaza by Dan Owen and Video Of The Day: Neil Oliver Interviews Whitney Webb (1:22:02)
How Israel Plans To Whitewash Its War Crimes In Gaza
The Israeli army uses the veneer of internal accountability to fend off external criticism. But its record reveals how few perpetrators are punished.
by Dan Owen
https://www.972mag.com/israel-war-crimes-gaza-whitewash-ffam
Neil Oliver Interviews Whitney Webb (1:22:02)
https://rumble.com/v5an3z9-neil-oliver-interviews-whitney-webb.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
What Did $6.5 Trillion In Money Printing Achieve?
Here we go again. The Fed has spent the last 16 years fueling the mother of all financial bubbles on Wall Street. And by way of spillover effects on the mortgage market, it has also fostered parallel bubbles in commercial and residential real estate assets alike, across the length and breadth of the land.
by David Stockman
https://brownstone.org/articles/what-did-6-5-trillion-in-money-printing-achieve
ACH (2391) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of Conspiracies And Cover-Ups (1:01:37)
https://rumble.com/v5a9rjp-ach-2391-dr.-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-conspiracies-and-cover-ups.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
SITREP 8/11/24: Desperate For Escalation, Zelensky Bombs Zaporozhye Nuke Plant In Frustration
Russian sources says it was a Ukrainian drone that hit the Zaporizhzhia NPP. At around 9:00 pm today, Ukrainian militants attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant using a kamikaze drone.
by Simplicius
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/sitrep-81124-desperate-for-escalation
Axis Of Evil: America’s Three Worst Presidents (48:34)
by Thomas J. DiLorenzo
https://rumble.com/v5aes8l-axis-of-evil-americas-three-worst-presidents-by-thomas-j.-dilorenzo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
‘Deeply Shaken’: Moscow Reacts To Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School
The attack on Saturday reportedly killed 100 people and left dozens more injured
by RT
https://www.rt.com/russia/602419-zakharova-gaza-school-airstrike-israel
"It is difficult to free fools from the chains they revere."
Voltaire
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
To maintain the highest standard of integrity and transparency in evidenced-based investigative journalism to put the power of information directly in the viewer’s hand.
https://TheHighWire.com
