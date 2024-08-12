EarthNewspaper.com

How Israel Plans To Whitewash Its War Crimes In Gaza

The Israeli army uses the veneer of internal accountability to fend off external criticism. But its record reveals how few perpetrators are punished.

by Dan Owen

https://www.972mag.com/israel-war-crimes-gaza-whitewash-ffam



Neil Oliver Interviews Whitney Webb (1:22:02)

https://rumble.com/v5an3z9-neil-oliver-interviews-whitney-webb.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



What Did $6.5 Trillion In Money Printing Achieve?

Here we go again. The Fed has spent the last 16 years fueling the mother of all financial bubbles on Wall Street. And by way of spillover effects on the mortgage market, it has also fostered parallel bubbles in commercial and residential real estate assets alike, across the length and breadth of the land.

by David Stockman

https://brownstone.org/articles/what-did-6-5-trillion-in-money-printing-achieve



ACH (2391) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of Conspiracies And Cover-Ups (1:01:37)

https://rumble.com/v5a9rjp-ach-2391-dr.-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-conspiracies-and-cover-ups.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



SITREP 8/11/24: Desperate For Escalation, Zelensky Bombs Zaporozhye Nuke Plant In Frustration

Russian sources says it was a Ukrainian drone that hit the Zaporizhzhia NPP. At around 9:00 pm today, Ukrainian militants attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant using a kamikaze drone.

by Simplicius

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/sitrep-81124-desperate-for-escalation



Axis Of Evil: America’s Three Worst Presidents (48:34)

by Thomas J. DiLorenzo

https://rumble.com/v5aes8l-axis-of-evil-americas-three-worst-presidents-by-thomas-j.-dilorenzo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



‘Deeply Shaken’: Moscow Reacts To Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School

The attack on Saturday reportedly killed 100 people and left dozens more injured

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/602419-zakharova-gaza-school-airstrike-israel



"It is difficult to free fools from the chains they revere."

Voltaire

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The HighWire with Del Bigtree

To maintain the highest standard of integrity and transparency in evidenced-based investigative journalism to put the power of information directly in the viewer’s hand.

https://TheHighWire.com



Trump Assassination Attempt

Hundreds of posts have been published.

Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



