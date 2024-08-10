August 10, 2024, Infant Deaths Surge To Record High Since Covid Vax Rollout by Chuck Baldwin
Video Of The Day: Axis Of Evil: America's Three Worst Presidents by Thomas J. DiLorenzo (48:34)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Over 5,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Featured News
Infant Deaths Surge To Record High Since Covid Vax Rollout
Almost everyone notices the gigantic uptick of young, healthy adults in the prime of life falling dead. Almost everyone notices, but almost no one wants to connect the dots. Now we read the statistics regarding the record numbers of infants who are unexpectedly dying.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Infant-Deaths-Surge-To-Record-High-Since-Covid-Vax-Rollout-by-Chuck-Baldwin
Video Of The Day
Axis Of Evil: America's Three Worst Presidents (48:34)
by Thomas J. DiLorenzo
https://rumble.com/v5aes8l-axis-of-evil-americas-three-worst-presidents-by-thomas-j.-dilorenzo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Quote Of The Day
"Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt."
John Muir
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Trump Assassination Attempt
Hundreds of posts have been published.
Page is updated daily with pertinent articles, news, photos, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Archive
Over 33,000 informative articles, news stories, videos, memes, and music posts
have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Memes
Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,600 archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis