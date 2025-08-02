EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Rigged From Day One? (30:38)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6wyzqs-rigged-from-day-one-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Coming Age Of AI Government

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, sometimes more accurately called “Language Learning Machines” is changing the world around us at a scary and unprecedented pace.

by Brad Pearce

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/the-coming-age-of-ai-government



AI Governance And The Agentic State (5:28)

Problem - Reaction - Solution

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/ai-governance-and-the-agentic-state



Ralph Nader: “Palestinian Holocaust,” 500,000 Dead

“And they're trying to persuade us that there are still 97 out of every 100 Gazans alive? What are they made of — steel and asbestos?”

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/ralph-nader-palestinian-holocaust



José Niño Interviews Mark Weber (59:27)

What Drives the U.S. Government's Blind Support for Israel.

El Niño Speaks 167

https://josbcf.substack.com/p/el-nino-speaks-167-what-drives-the



The War On Parental Rights

Vaccine Mandates, Religious Freedom, and the Fight for Medical Choice in Schools

by Tracy Slepcevic

https://autismwarriormom.substack.com/p/the-war-on-parental-rights



Do We Breathe Oxygen? (50:50)

In today's webinar Tom discussed the following new paper and why it matters to us:

Is It Oxygen, Or Electrons, That Our Respiratory System Delivers?

by Dr. Gerald H. Pollack

The link to Gerald's paper can be found here:

https://brandfolder.com/s/6rpb44xq6vxqxqgk3v669spk

by Dr. Tom Cowan

https://rumble.com/v5w22sb-do-we-breathe-oxygen-webinar-12042024.html



What Does It Mean That Three G7 Countries Are Ready To Recognize State Of Palestine?

It isn't merely a shift in diplomatic posture but a political awakening born from conflict, hunger, and moral shock. Recently, the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has significantly amplified

Editorial by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202507/1339821.shtml



What Is Really Known About Consciousness? Sheldrake–Vernon Dialogue 96 (47:11)

What is really known about consciousness?

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/what-is-really-known-about-consciousness



The Corporate Puppet Show: How Unelected Billionaires Stole Your Government While You Were Paying Their Bills (Text and Video)

A Beginner's Guide to Democracy's Hostile Corporate Takeover (Featuring Klaus Schwab's Greatest Hits)...

by Obliged To See

https://discoverwhatawaitsyou.substack.com/p/the-corporate-puppet-show-how-unelected



Jews Hate Jesus And Spit In The Faces Of Christians (1:11:18)

Christian author Andrew Swedeger joins Stew to discuss his incredible research linking historical, Biblical, and scientific DNA evidence to expose the horrific truth about today’s Jews and their full-scale war and deception against Christian’s!

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v6wwrbe-jews-hate-jesus-and-spit-in-the-faces-of-christians.html



Child In Gaza Kisses Aid Worker’s Hand Before Being Fatally Shot By Israeli Forces

A resigned US Army soldier who served at an aid distribution point in Gaza, affiliated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has shared a heartbreaking account of the final moments of a Palestinian boy known as “Gaza’s little Amir”, who was shot dead by Israeli forces shortly after receiving a small portion of food.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250731-child-in-gaza-kisses-aid-workers-hand-before-being-fatally-shot-by-israeli-forces



