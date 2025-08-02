August 1, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Rigged From Day One? by Tenth Amendment Center (30:38)
The Coming Age Of AI Government by Brad Pearce, AI Governance And The Agentic State by Greg Reese (5:28), Ralph Nader: “Palestinian Holocaust,” 500,000 Dead by Sam Husseini
This Beautiful Boy Amir, Was Murdered By Israel, With Complete Complicity By The United States, Minutes After These Photographs Were Taken.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
40,870 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Rigged From Day One? (30:38)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6wyzqs-rigged-from-day-one-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Coming Age Of AI Government
The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, sometimes more accurately called “Language Learning Machines” is changing the world around us at a scary and unprecedented pace.
by Brad Pearce
https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/the-coming-age-of-ai-government
AI Governance And The Agentic State (5:28)
Problem - Reaction - Solution
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/ai-governance-and-the-agentic-state
Ralph Nader: “Palestinian Holocaust,” 500,000 Dead
“And they're trying to persuade us that there are still 97 out of every 100 Gazans alive? What are they made of — steel and asbestos?”
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/ralph-nader-palestinian-holocaust
José Niño Interviews Mark Weber (59:27)
What Drives the U.S. Government's Blind Support for Israel.
El Niño Speaks 167
https://josbcf.substack.com/p/el-nino-speaks-167-what-drives-the
The War On Parental Rights
Vaccine Mandates, Religious Freedom, and the Fight for Medical Choice in Schools
by Tracy Slepcevic
https://autismwarriormom.substack.com/p/the-war-on-parental-rights
Do We Breathe Oxygen? (50:50)
In today's webinar Tom discussed the following new paper and why it matters to us:
Is It Oxygen, Or Electrons, That Our Respiratory System Delivers?
by Dr. Gerald H. Pollack
The link to Gerald's paper can be found here:
https://brandfolder.com/s/6rpb44xq6vxqxqgk3v669spk
by Dr. Tom Cowan
https://rumble.com/v5w22sb-do-we-breathe-oxygen-webinar-12042024.html
What Does It Mean That Three G7 Countries Are Ready To Recognize State Of Palestine?
It isn't merely a shift in diplomatic posture but a political awakening born from conflict, hunger, and moral shock. Recently, the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has significantly amplified
Editorial by Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202507/1339821.shtml
What Is Really Known About Consciousness? Sheldrake–Vernon Dialogue 96 (47:11)
What is really known about consciousness?
by Rupert Sheldrake
https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/what-is-really-known-about-consciousness
The Corporate Puppet Show: How Unelected Billionaires Stole Your Government While You Were Paying Their Bills (Text and Video)
A Beginner's Guide to Democracy's Hostile Corporate Takeover (Featuring Klaus Schwab's Greatest Hits)...
by Obliged To See
https://discoverwhatawaitsyou.substack.com/p/the-corporate-puppet-show-how-unelected
Jews Hate Jesus And Spit In The Faces Of Christians (1:11:18)
Christian author Andrew Swedeger joins Stew to discuss his incredible research linking historical, Biblical, and scientific DNA evidence to expose the horrific truth about today’s Jews and their full-scale war and deception against Christian’s!
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v6wwrbe-jews-hate-jesus-and-spit-in-the-faces-of-christians.html
Child In Gaza Kisses Aid Worker’s Hand Before Being Fatally Shot By Israeli Forces
A resigned US Army soldier who served at an aid distribution point in Gaza, affiliated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has shared a heartbreaking account of the final moments of a Palestinian boy known as “Gaza’s little Amir”, who was shot dead by Israeli forces shortly after receiving a small portion of food.
by MEMO
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250731-child-in-gaza-kisses-aid-workers-hand-before-being-fatally-shot-by-israeli-forces
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
Quote Of The Day
“When tyranny becomes law,
resistance becomes duty.”
Thomas Jefferson
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
The Confessions
Augustine's Confessions is one of the most influential and most innovative works of Latin literature. Written in the author's early forties in the last years of the fourth century A.D. and during his first years as a bishop, they reflect on his life and on the activity of remembering and interpreting a life.
by Saint Augustine Of Hippo
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis