Video Of The Day

Near Dear Experiences (42:43)

by The Why Files

https://rumble.com/v59bz7x-near-dear-experiences-by-the-why-files.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Official Death Toll In Gaza Is A Lie. The Casualty Numbers Are Far, Far Higher

The figures have been stalled for months. The goal is to minimise Israel’s barbarism, while lulling western publics into a false sense of complacency.

by Jonathan Cook

https://jonathancook.substack.com/p/the-official-death-toll-in-gaza-is



George Galloway Interviews With Richard Medhurst (18:02)

'If Israel Starts War With Lebanon They'll Be Destroyed Within 24 Hours'

If the Israelis want a war with Lebanon they should hurry up and start it instead of finding an excuse. The minute they start the gates of hell will open for them.

https://rumble.com/v58yu8l-interview-if-israel-starts-war-with-lebanon-theyll-be-destroyed-within-24-h.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



General Obfuscation Reporting For Duty!

You don’t know what you don’t know

by Brian Wilson

https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/general-obfuscation-reporting-for



Trump Is In Real Danger With This Secret Service Leadership (Episode 2298) (58:48)

Ron Rowe took the stand yesterday before Congress and proceeded to answer almost none of the questions he was asked. The Secret Service is not saving face. In this episode, I cover the disastrous hearing yesterday as well as Kamala's continued campaign catastrophe.

by The Dan Bongino Show

https://rumble.com/v596gte-trump-is-in-real-danger-with-this-secret-service-leadership-ep.-2298-073120.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel’s Assassinations, Torture And Rape

The assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran comes just after Israel said it assassinated Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Lebanon’s Health Ministry says three people, including two children, were killed and 74 wounded in the Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/israels-assassinations-torture-and



Quote Of The Day

"Resistance to Tyranny is Obedience to God."

Thomas Jefferson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Dollar Vigilante

"A dollar vigilante is a free market individual who protests the government monopoly on money and financial policies such as fractional reserve banking and un-backed fiat currencies by selling those same fiat currencies in favor of other assets, often including gold, silver, foreign real estate and bitcoin."

https://DollarVigilante.com



Trump Assassination Attempt

Page is regularly updated with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis



