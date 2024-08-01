August 1, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
Lead News: The Official Death Toll In Gaza Is A Lie by Jonathan Cook | Video Of The Day: Near Dear Experiences by The Why Files
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.
Video Of The Day
Near Dear Experiences (42:43)
by The Why Files
https://rumble.com/v59bz7x-near-dear-experiences-by-the-why-files.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Official Death Toll In Gaza Is A Lie. The Casualty Numbers Are Far, Far Higher
The figures have been stalled for months. The goal is to minimise Israel’s barbarism, while lulling western publics into a false sense of complacency.
by Jonathan Cook
https://jonathancook.substack.com/p/the-official-death-toll-in-gaza-is
George Galloway Interviews With Richard Medhurst (18:02)
'If Israel Starts War With Lebanon They'll Be Destroyed Within 24 Hours'
If the Israelis want a war with Lebanon they should hurry up and start it instead of finding an excuse. The minute they start the gates of hell will open for them.
https://rumble.com/v58yu8l-interview-if-israel-starts-war-with-lebanon-theyll-be-destroyed-within-24-h.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
General Obfuscation Reporting For Duty!
You don’t know what you don’t know
by Brian Wilson
https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/general-obfuscation-reporting-for
Trump Is In Real Danger With This Secret Service Leadership (Episode 2298) (58:48)
Ron Rowe took the stand yesterday before Congress and proceeded to answer almost none of the questions he was asked. The Secret Service is not saving face. In this episode, I cover the disastrous hearing yesterday as well as Kamala's continued campaign catastrophe.
by The Dan Bongino Show
https://rumble.com/v596gte-trump-is-in-real-danger-with-this-secret-service-leadership-ep.-2298-073120.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Israel’s Assassinations, Torture And Rape
The assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran comes just after Israel said it assassinated Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Lebanon’s Health Ministry says three people, including two children, were killed and 74 wounded in the Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/israels-assassinations-torture-and
Quote Of The Day
"Resistance to Tyranny is Obedience to God."
Thomas Jefferson
Trump Assassination Attempt
Page is regularly updated with pertinent articles, news, photographs, quotes and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trump-Assassination-Attempt-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis