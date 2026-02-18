Ash Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Ava Maria (4:55) by Aida Garifullina, And 2 More Posts Published...
"In the sweat of your face you shall eat bread Till you return to the ground, For out of it you were taken; For dust you are, And to dust you shall return.” Genesis 3:19
Ava Maria (4:55)
by Aida Garifullina
https://rumble.com/v75x42c-ava-maria-by-aida-garifullina.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Aida Garifullina
https://OnlyAida.com
https://www.youtube.com/@aidagarifullina
Ave Maria
Fourteen Beautiful Renditions
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
Con Te Partirò (5:16)
by Andrea Bocelli and Aida Garifullina
https://rumble.com/v754vwi-con-te-partir-by-andrea-bocelli-and-aida-garifullina.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Andrea Bocelli
https://AndreaBocelli.com
https://www.youtube.com/andreabocelli
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
